The 2025-26 NHL season is entering its second phase. On the ice, we are right at the halfway point in the season. Teams will soon play their 41st game, meaning they are exactly 50% through their season. Off the ice, the calendar is about to flip to 2026. With this in mind, it's time for ClutchPoints to present its second 2026 NHL Mock Draft.

As with our last mock, this will contain the entire first round in the order as shown by Tankathon as of the morning of December 31, 2025. There will be no simulated draft lottery. With no further ado, it's time to get started.

Previous mock drafts: 2026 NHL Mock Draft 1.0

1) Vancouver Canucks – Gavin McKenna, LW, Penn State (NCAA)

There has been a lot of talk about Gavin McKenna and his performance for Penn State this season. He has been productive, but most of this production has come on the power play. Furthermore, his flaws away from the puck have become rather glaring. Still, the upside is extremely hard to ignore at this point. McKenna's elite traits are still evident, and in this NHL Mock Draft, the Canucks elect to bet on that upside after adding center depth in the Quinn Hughes trade.

2) Chicago Blackhawks – Ivar Stenberg, Frolunda HC, (SHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks need to add a star alongside Connor Bedard. While they have Frank Nazar behind him down the middle, they could use a star winger. Ivar Stenberg is the top challenger to McKenna's hold on the first overall pick. He has impressed many in the hockey world due to his impressive skill set and smarts on the ice. Stenberg would form one of the most imposing top-line duos with Bedard in the Windy City.

3) Winnipeg Jets – Tynan Lawrence, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

The Winnipeg Jets won the President's Trophy last season. And for a time, it appeared they would contend for the postseason again. Unfortunately, they could enter 2026 with the fewest points in the NHL if they lose in regulation to the Detroit Red Wings on New Year's Eve. Winnipeg needs some star power, and Tynan Lawrence is another contender for the No. 1 pick. He could give the Jets the franchise-caliber center every team covets when picking this high in the NHL Draft.

4) St. Louis Blues – Keaton Verhoeff, RD, North Dakota (NCAA)

The St. Louis Blues are another team that did not expect to be in this position. However, this could help the team retool quickly and contend sooner rather than later. If nothing else, picking fourth in this 2026 NHL Mock Draft landed them the best defenseman in the class. Keaton Verhoeff could be a legitimate No. 1 defenseman who contributes at both ends of the ice. He would immediately be the team's top prospect, and he wouldn't be too far away from playing games in the NHL.

5) Calgary Flames – Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

The Calgary Flames could use some depth on the wings in their prospect pipeline. Ethan Belchetz is the best winger left on the board, and has all the skill necessary to land in the top 10. He mixes this skill with a physical element that could certainly endear him to teams looking to become more difficult to play against. The Flames would like to avoid picking in the top 10, but grabbing a player of this caliber would certainly not hurt.

6) Utah Mammoth – Mathis Preston, RW, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

Mathis Preston may be the biggest rising prospect in the 2026 NHL Draft between our first and second mocks. There is legitimate buzz around the Spokane Chiefs star potentially being a top-five player in the class. His offensive ability is certainly impressive, but it's his speed that makes him a game-changer. He can blaze past any opponent, and he doesn't sacrifice speed for skill. Preston is rising, and he could be a very intriguing selection this coming June.

7) Nashville Predators – Caleb Malholtra, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

The Nashville Predators have long needed center depth. Nashville has made some moves to address this in an immediate sense, such as signing Ryan O'Reilly and Steven Stamkos in recent years. However, both players could be traded soon. And even if they aren't, Brady Martin represents the lone center prospect with legit top-six potential. Caleb Maholtra has hockey in his blood, being the son of former NHLer Manny Malholtra. This isn't a nepotism pick, though. The younger Malholtra could be an even better player than his father.

8) New York Rangers – Oliver Suvanto, C, Tappara (Liiga)

The New York Rangers are another team that could use some depth down the middle. Oliver Suvanto is another fast-rising player in the 2026 NHL Draft class. He is a big body center but has the skill usually seen in much smaller players. He isn't the best skater, but he can still play very tough minutes. There is a potential top-six center here, especially for a team that values relentless forechecking and has a need for size down the middle.

9) Boston Bruins – Alberts Smits, LD, Jurkurit (Liiga)

In our last NHL Mock Draft, the Boston Bruins selected Alberts Smits with one of two top-10 picks. And this time around, there's no need to make a change. Smits has been impressive for Latvia at the World Juniors. He has become one of the best defensive prospects in this class. There is a non-zero chance he becomes a top-five pick when the draft actually comes around. If he's available in this spot, a team like the Bruins would run to turn the pick in.

10) San Jose Sharks – Dax Rudolph, RD, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

The San Jose Sharks have shown major progress on the ice this season. However, their prospect pipeline is far from complete. San Jose has some promising defensemen, such as Sam Dickinson. But they need help on the right side. Dax Rudolph is a potential top-four defenseman with incredible hockey IQ. He is a solid defender who finishes his checks and keeps up with attackers in stride. He is good at breaking pucks out of the defensive zone, creating offensive opportunities at the other end of the ice.

11) Columbus Blue Jackets – J.P. Hurlbert, RW, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

J.P. Hurlbert is an immensely skilled winger who has dominated the WHL for a playoff-caliber Kamloops Blazers team. Hurlbert does bring some concerns with him, mainly surrounding his work ethic. But the Columbus Blue Jackets have done well developing offensively skilled wingers. Adding another scoring winger with top-six potential could definitely help Columbus reach the next level of its rebuild.

12) New Jersey Devils – Jack Hextall, C, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

The New Jersey Devils are in need of depth down the middle. With this selection in our 2026 NHL Mock Draft, they take a fast-rising prospect in Jack Hextall. Hextall is seen as one of the smartest players in this class. He makes very few mistakes at either end of the ice. He doesn't quite excel at any particular tangible trait. But his sense for the game helps elevate those around him. He could certainly play in the top-six, especially if his offensive skill continues to develop.

13) Boston Bruins (via TOR) – Elton Hermansson, RW, MoDo Hockey (HockeyAllsvenskan)

The Toronto Maple Leafs traded for Brandon Carlo last season, sending this pick to Boston as part of the return. The Bruins addressed their need for a defenseman earlier in this mock. However, they also have a need for depth on the wings. Elton Hermansson is not the sort of prospect Boston usually goes for. But their selection of James Hagens in the 2025 NHL Draft shows a willingness for this team to get away from its long-established identity. Hermansson is certainly worth it, as he brings a speed and skill combination that would match quite well with Hagens in due time.

14) Ottawa Senators – Forfeited

The Ottawa Senators are slated to pick 14th as things stand. However, they forfeited their first-round pick due to the Evgenii Dadonov trade controversy from 2022. As a result, no official pick will be made in this slot.

15) Pittsburgh Penguins – Ryan Lin, RD, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

The Pittsburgh Penguins are another team that could certainly use a center. However, they take advantage of the board and pick up a very good value pick. Ryan Lin is seen as a top-10 pick by many in the hockey world. He could certainly find his way there come June, but there are a lot of players whose stock is blazing hot right now. Lin could slip under the radar just a bit, and the Penguins certainly wouldn't mind improving their defensive pipeline.

16) Chicago Blackhawks (via FLA) – Marcus Nordmark, LW, Djurgardens IF (SHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks double up on adding winger depth with this selection. Marcus Nordmark has seen his stock rise a bit, but not quite as much as some other players. Still, he's done enough to warrant consideration closer toward the top-15 of the draft. Nordmark is an extremely consistent player, though still a work in progress. He needs to add speed and strength if he wants to succeed in the NHL. Either way, there is a lot to like about his game.

17) Seattle Kraken – Xavier Villeneuve, LHD, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

The Seattle Kraken have never selected a defenseman in the first round of the NHL Draft. This trend has to change sooner rather than later if they want to take the next step. Xavier Villeneuve is one of the best offensively inclined defensemen in this class. He could certainly slip in the draft due to his size. But the skill is evident when you watch him play. The Kraken need offensive skill, and Villenueve provides it in spades.

18) Los Angeles Kings – Tomas Chrenko, C, HK Nitra (Slovak Extraliga)

The Los Angeles Kings will see Anze Kopitar retire at the end of the 2025-26 season. Los Angeles will not replace Kopitar in the 2026 NHL Draft, certainly not at this spot. It'll be a long time before they see a player with Kopitar's impact wear their sweater, as well. But they can start planning for the future of the center position here. Tomas Chrenko is a very intriguing playmaker who is having quite a productive season in his native Slovakia. His stock is on the rise, as well, and the Kings could land a gem with this pick.

19) Anaheim Ducks – Adam Novotny, LW, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

Article Continues Below

The Anaheim Ducks love their high-potential young forwards, and they add another one here. Adam Novotny has drawn some consideration as a top-20 player in this class for a long time. Some even have him rated higher than that. He is a standout performer on a Peterborough Petes team that hasn't been too great as of late. There's untapped potential here, and the Ducks aren't afraid to stockpile forward depth.

20) San Jose Sharks (via EDM) – Adam Valentini, LW, Michigan (NCAA)

The San Jose Sharks traded Jake Walman to the Edmonton Oilers last season, receiving this pick as part of the return. Here, they add another player who could have untapped potential. Adam Valentini has cemented himself as one of the best players in college hockey this season. He has been a leading player for the nation's best squad, the Michigan Wolverines. Only Gavin McKenna has more points in college hockey among first-year eligible players, and that point differential is one. This is a player to watch over the coming months.

21) Washington Capitals – Carson Carels, LD, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

The Washington Capitals are in need of some depth on their blueline. And with this selection, they acquire a player who some believe has top-10 talent. Carson Carels is very effective with the puck on his stick. He isn't exactly dynamic, but he won't hurt you if he has the puck. However, there are some moments without the puck that can make you recoil while asking yourself what he was trying to do on that play. If a team can improve his decision-making, there is a top-four defenseman here.

22) Buffalo Sabres – Viggo Bjorck, RW, Djurgardens IF (SHL)

The Buffalo Sabres are one of the hottest teams in the NHL at this time. If they keep this up, they will make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2011. What's truly scary is that they have loads of young talent waiting in the wings. Viggo Bjorck could help add depth on the wings while giving them a potential top-nine forward. His skill is comparable to some of the best names in this class. However, he is undersized, standing 5'9″, which will drop him down the board come June.

23) New York Islanders – Adam Nemec, RW, HK Nitra (Slovak Extraliga)

The New York Islanders hit it out of the park with the selection of Matthew Schaefer in the 2025 NHL Draft. And the crazy thing is, he is only one part of what could be a loaded draft class. The talent they added in that class gives the Islanders a chance to take a swing on upside more than immediate skill. Adam Nemec is an absolute buzzsaw in the defensive end of the ice. He is a relentless forechecker who can flat out fly, and he is just a complete pest. He is still an extremely raw prospect, but if the offense comes around, there's a lot to like here.

24) Detroit Red Wings – Malte Gustafsson, LD, HV71 (SHL)

The Detroit Red Wings finally seem to have turned a corner. They are currently first in the Atlantic Division, a spot they seem likely to hold heading into the new year. They are a young team on the rise with a deep prospect pipeline. They do need help on the left side of their blueline, though. Malte Gustafsson has a lot of fans around the hockey world. Some believe there is top-four potential here due to his size and skill. There have been learning moments for him playing in a pro league. But there's no team that loves its Swedes more than the Red Wings, and they could use his puck-moving ability on the back end.

25) Montreal Canadiens – William Hakansson, LD, Lulea HF (SHL)

The Montreal Canadiens are also in need of depth on the left side of their blueline. William Hakansson is not as offensively gifted as his countryman Gustafsson. However, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better purely defensive defenseman in this class. Unfortunately, defense-first defensemen tend to fall in the NHL Draft. See Anton Silayev in 2024. The Habs won't complain about that, though, adding a legitimate shutdown defenseman their ranks in this mock draft.

26) Philadelphia Flyers – Juho Piiparinen, RD, Tappara (Liiga)

If there is any player who could rival Hakansson's defensive ability, it's Juho Piiparinen. The Finnish rearguard went to the Flyers in our last mock draft, and there remains a chance he goes higher than this in real life. But the fit in Philadelphia makes a lot of sense. The Flyers have offensively capable defenders in Jamie Drysdale, Travis Sanheim, and Cam York. They do have Nick Seeler as a shutdown defender, and Rasmus Ristolainen is a jack of all trades. But they lack a young defender with a strong defensive game who projects to play top-four minutes. Piiparinen could certainly lead a team's defense in the future.

27) Vancouver Canucks (via MIN) – Ryan Roobroeck, C, Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

What a difference a month makes. The Vancouver Canucks selected Ryan Rooboreck in our last mock draft… with the fifth overall pick. He entered this class as one of the best prospects available. Now, the shine has worn off. He has not been nearly as productive as has been expected of him. In fact, he's on pace to finish with less production this year than last. Combine this with less-than-stellar skating and mobility, and he plummets down our draft. Still, the offensive upside and his size down the middle make him an intriguing bet for the Canucks at this spot.

28) New York Rangers (via DAL/CAR) – Brooks Rogowski, C, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

The Rangers traded K'Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes in the summer, receiving this pick as part of the return. Here, they select to take a bet on a player with some intriguing tools. Brooks Rogowski is a hard player to miss, and we mean that literally. He is a hulking player, standing 6'7″ on the ice. His mobility at that size is incredible, and he makes good decisions with the puck on his stick. There are things that need to be refined, but Rogowski could certainly be a late first-round flier in June.

29) Calgary Flames (via VGK) – Casey Mutryn, RW, USNTDP

The Calgary Flames traded Noah Hanifin to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023-24, getting this pick back in return. The Flames are taking a chance on another player with some intriguing upside late in the first round. Casey Mutryn has started gaining traction in this class, and he may be the best pure power forward available. His physicality and scoring make him a very intriguing prospect. Even if he doesn't end up as a top-six player, having someone like Mutryn in the lineup brings value to any team.

30) Seattle Kraken (via TB) – Adam Goljer, RHD, HK Dukla Trencin (Slovak Extraliga)

The Seattle Kraken traded Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde to the Tampa Bay Lightning last season, receiving this pick as part of the return. And they are going to double-dip on the defensive end of the ice with this selection. Adam Goljer is one of the youngest players in this class. This gives Seattle a lot of time to work out the flaws in his game. Goljer is a defensive defenseman at his core, but there may be some offensive upside here. Either way, the Kraken need to stockpile its defensive depth. Goljer provides some value at the end of the first round, especially if he can end up as a second-pairing defender.

31) Carolina Hurricanes – Ilia Morozov, C, Miami University (NCAA)

The Carolina Hurricanes have done well developing their own talent, and may have recently landed a late first-round gem in Bradly Nadeau. With this selection, they take a swing on another underrated prospect. Ilia Morozov brings size and puck skill, though his playmaking does leave a little to be desired. He is a very physical player, though, which lends itself well in this day and age. The Miami (Ohio) star has some people in the game believing he can be a top-six center. If that hits, the Hurricanes would be over the moon.

32) New York Islanders (via COL) – Prince Mbuyi, LW, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

The New York Islanders traded Brock Nelson to the Colorado Avalanche last season, receiving this pick as part of the massive return. With the final pick of our 2026 NHL Mock Draft, the Islanders add a player who could be an excellent scorer at the next level. Prince Mbuyi is one of the most creative players in this class. His shot is really good, especially when he shoots from range. He can create traffic in front of the net, and while he's not physical, he isn't a complete pushover on the ice. Mbuyi could certainly find himself going in the back end of the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft if he continues at his current level of play.