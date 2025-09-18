The Buffalo Sabres have missed the playoffs in 14 straight seasons, and they enter NHL Training Camp already facing adversity. Forward Jordan Greenway, winger Alex Tuch, and goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen are all dealing with injuries as the team prepares for the new season. The setbacks do not appear long term, but the absences could test depth and disrupt chemistry. Buffalo made no impactful offseason moves, putting more pressure on the current roster as the team enters camp desperate to end its postseason drought.

Jordan Greenway will miss most of NHL Training Camp after undergoing offseason surgery. The big forward had been set to play a key role in the Sabres’ bottom six, where he would bring size and physicality to the lineup. His absence gives younger players a chance to earn extended looks during preseason games. The Sabres must adjust their forward combinations until he returns.

Alex Tuch, one of the Sabres' most important offensive pieces, remains day-to-day. The winger plays a central role in the team’s scoring attack and leadership group, which makes his status critical as camp begins. Even a short absence creates a gap, though the Sabres expect him back soon. They trust he will rejoin the group quickly and help maintain momentum before opening night.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will also miss the start of camp with a lower-body injury. The young netminder aims to compete for the top job this season after he showed flashes of consistency last year. Coaches had planned to monitor his progress closely, making the setback frustrating for both sides. However, the Sabres believe he will recover quickly and return to the crease competition before long.

As NHL Training Camp moves forward, Buffalo leans on its depth to cover for the absences of Greenway, Tuch, and Luukkonen. The Sabres continue to push ahead despite the early bumps. The real question is how soon their injured players can return to full strength. Will Buffalo overcome these early challenges and build the momentum needed for a playoff push?