The broken record with the tired refrain that fans of the Buffalo Sabres are beyond tired of hearing isn't coming to a close just yet. Barring a miracle of historic proportions, the Sabres are going to finish outside of the postseason for the 14th straight year, which is the longest streak of non-playoff futility in the NHL today.

While several players on their roster have been floated as trade possibilities, one player has apparently been taken off the market. Forward Jordan Greenway is going to be inked to a two-year contract extension by the Sabres, as reported by noted NHL insider Pierre LeBrun on X.

Greenway, who was acquired by the Sabres in a trade with the Minnesota Wild in 2023, has scored three goals with five assists in 26 games played in the 2024-25 NHL season. His best career season came in 2023-24 when he scored 10 goals with 18 assists in 67 games played.

The Sabres next take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night; puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST.

Jordan Greenway is sticking around with the Sabres

Greenway is a native of Canton, New York and played collegiately with the Boston University Terriers after suiting up with the United States National Development Program Juniors. His best year with the Terriers was 2017-18, appearing in 36 games and scoring 13 goals with 22 assists.

He would later be selected by the Minnesota Wild with the 50th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. He got his feet wet at the NHL level by appearing in six games in the 2017-18 NHL season for the Wild becoming a regular on their blue line, playing in 81 games the following season and tallying 12 goals with 12 assists.

But in the midst of his offensive struggles in 2022-23, he was dealt to the Sabres in March of 2023 in exchange for a pair of draft selections.

Greenway has appeared in a total of 427 NHL games, scoring 55 goals with 104 assists. He's also appeared in 22 career postseason games, scoring three goals with four assists.