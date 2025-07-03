The Buffalo Sabres have missed the playoffs in 14 consecutive seasons. Even with Lindy Ruff back behind the bench and some solid players on the roster, they were not even close in 2024-25. That means the Sabres need to make trades this offseason to shake up the organization. They already sent JJ Peterka to the Utah Mammoth, but should continue by trading Bowen Byram and Alex Tuch this offseason.

The Sabres made some free-agent signings, but nothing that will change their outlook for 2025-26. One was an extension for center Ryan McLeod, who joined the team last July in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers. His 20 goals in one season in Buffalo were enough to earn a $20 million contract over four years. They also signed defenseman Zac Jones to a one-year deal, among some other small moves.

Why should the Sabres trade Bowen Byram and Alex Tuch? How can they make the team better for the future amid a historic playoff drought?

The Sabres must trade Bowen Byram

After the Colorado Avalanche drafted him fourth overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, Bowen Byram was the odd man out on a contending team. The Sabres traded for him in March of 2024, sending Casey Mittlestadt the other way. They have gotten some solid production out of Byram, but he is a restricted free agent. With a logjam on defense, Byram could be the odd man out again.

Byram needs a new contract, and after picking up Michael Kesselring in the Peterka trade, they have five NHL-caliber defenseman. While Byram could be the sixth, he also could bring back a solid haul that includes a third-pair defenseman and a pick. The Sabres still have over $12 million in cap space, so they can take on a contract a contending team wants to dump.

The San Jose Sharks have no defenseman signed past the 2025-26 season. While they are not trying to contend quite yet, they do need to build the blue line so they are ready for Macklin Celebrini's prime. Byram could be the top offensive defenseman on their team, as he is only 24 years old and will be reaching his prime at the same time.

Article Continues Below

Alex Tuch should be moved soon

One of the best forwards on the Sabres, Alex Tuch, could be traded this offseason. He has one year left at $4.5 million and could bring in a solid haul. But the Syracuse native has been a fan favorite since arriving in the Jack Eichel trade. That could lead to an extension, keeping a 30-year-old forward on a team nowhere near contention. But they should trade him before the season begins to add to their prospect pool.

“He is, to me, a really important player for us,” GM Kevyn Adams said on a Tuch contract extension, per the team's website. “He loves Buffalo, wants to be here. That was really clear. And we believe in him and realize what he brings every night. I did sit down with his agents … here recently and just explained exactly how we feel about Alex. That'll be ongoing.”

That points to the Sabres trying to keep Tuch not only this offseason but also at the NHL trade deadline. Signing Tuch instead of adding more picks and prospects to their pool is not how Buffalo should utilize this asset. He scored 36 goals last year, meaning his value will not be higher than it is right now. Even at the deadline, where rentals go for crazy prices, they could see declining value if his offense tumbles.

Final Sabres trade thoughts

The Sabres need to admit that this core was not good enough to make the playoffs last year. They have Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power, Tage Thompson, and two goalies to build around. Those players should not be available, but any other trade for multiple assets should be seen as a net positive. But the front office might not have the leash to make those moves.