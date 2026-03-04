The Buffalo Sabres have had a good season so far, and they're looking to improve their roster to stay competitive for the rest of the year. That's what they're doing on deadline week, as they've acquired Colton Parayko from the St. Louis Blues, according to Darren Dreger of TSN.

The next step is trying to figure out if Parayko will waive his no-trade clause.

“As Darren Dreger reports, Blues and Sabres have a framework of a trade in place. However, at this exact moment, Parayko has not made a decision yet on whether to waive full no-trade clause. He’s been presented with the option. Odds are he says yes. Not there yet,” NHL insider Frank Seravalli wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Parayko has appeared in 58 games this season and averaged 22:24 of ice time. He also has a goal and 14 assists with the Blues this season, and the hope is that he can make a strong contribution to the Sabres.

There were talks a few days ago that the Sabres were looking to be buyers at the deadline as they try to make a playoff push this season.

“The Sabres have not made the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2011 and are set up to be genuine buyers for the first time in a long time. Perhaps the most important decision for them is the future of Alex Tuch, who could become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and who was discussed as a trade chip before the Sabres established themselves as a contender this season,” NHL.com reported.

With two days left before the deadline, it will be interesting to see if Buffalo makes any more moves to improve the team.