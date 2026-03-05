The NHL trade deadline is quickly approaching, sitting just less than 36 hours away. Teams are working on finalizing deals, and players are considering waiving no-trade clauses. One of those deals is between the Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues. The Sabres and Blues have the framework for a deal around Colton Parayko, but it has yet to be finalized.

While the deal was waiting to be completed, Parayko was in attendance for the Blues game against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

“Parayko did come to the game tonight and was seen walking out of the locker room afterwards. But again, to my knowledge, no official decision has been made on waiving his NTC to Buffalo. The Blues are staying in SEA tonight, flying to SJ tomorrow, and scheduled to be off,” Rutherford posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Parayko is in the fourth year of an eight-year deal he signed in 2021 which began for the 2022-23 campaign. It has a full no-trade clause, meaning the Blues defenseman has to approve any trade to a new team.

The 32-year old defender has spent his entire career with the Blues after being selected 86th overall in the 2012 NHL Draft by the franchise. He made his debut with the Blues in the 2015-16 campaign, and has since played 781 games, scoring 78 times with 231 assists with the club. Parayko is still weighing his options, according to hockey insider Frank Seravalli.

“Blues and Sabres have a framework of a trade in place. However, at this exact moment, Parayko has not made a decision yet on whether to waive full no-trade clause. He’s been presented with the option. Odds are he says yes. Not there yet,” Seravalli wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Parayko has not played in the last three games, as trade rumors have swirled. If he is moved, he could join the Sabres this weekend, as they face the Nashville Predators on Saturday and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, both at home.

