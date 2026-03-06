The Buffalo Sabres are not going to be denied making another move at the NHL trade deadline.

Reports have surfaced Thursday night that the Sabres have traded for Winnipeg Jets veteran defenseman Luke Schenn.

“I’m not sure it gets finalized tonight or announced but you can probably assume from the posts I believe the Sabres are closing in on acquiring Logan Stanley. I also believe Luke Schenn could be coming in that deal as well. Again this in the close category as of now,” Chad DeDominicis of xBuffalo shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

That was doubled down by hockey insider Frank Seravalli, who responded: “Not that he needs it, but confirming Chad’s reporting – #GoJetsGo are completing a deal to send both LD Logan Stanley and RD Luke Schenn to #Sabrehood in one package deal, pending trade call.”

The Sabres recently had a failed transaction with the St. Louis Blues, one that would have landed them blueliner Colton Parayko, who declined to waive his no-move clause. By acquiring Schenn and Stanley, the Sabres have quickly moved on from that botched trade, as they addressed a need to shore up their back end.

The Sabres are in a good position to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but adding stability to their blue line will give the team even more confidence.

Buffalo entered Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road sixth in the league with a 101.4 PDO, but just 22nd with a 49.0% Corsi For (5-on-5) and 28th with a 140.1 expected goals allowed.