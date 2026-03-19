Former NBA power forward Carlos Boozer was in attendance for the Duke Blue Devils' 71-65 win over the Siena Saints. It was a game where Duke had to fight back in the second half to avoid a major upset in the NCAA Tournament. However, Boozer went viral shortly after the game after watching his sons Cameron and Cayden combine for 41 points for the Blue Devils.

The Boozer twins led Duke in scoring, as Cameron ended the game with 22 points and Cayden recorded 19. They each played a key role in helping the Blue Devils earn the victory in their first appearance in the March Madness Tournament. Their father had the privilege of watching them live in person.

Watching your sons combine for 41 points in their first men's NCAA tournament game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KWSM2hDZXw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 19, 2026

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Carlos Boozer, who is 44 years old, played for Duke for three seasons before going to the NBA (1999-2002). He helped lead the Blue Devils to a championship in the 2000-01 campaign. The former basketball star gets to watch his two sons play for the college program he played for back in the day.

Cameron Boozer, who plays forward for Duke, is considered a potential top pick for the 2026 NBA Draft. He played a vital role in helping the Blue Devils advance to the second round, totaling 13 rebounds and three assists on top of his 22 points. The 18-year-old phenom also shot 36.3% from the field and hit one of his five three-point attempts.

As for Cayden Boozer, the 18-year-old guard has held things down in the back court for Duke all season. He proved to be a reliable asset from the perimeter, finishing Thursday's win with 19 points, two rebounds, five assists, and two steals, while shooting 56.2% from the field and 25.0% from beyond the three-point line.