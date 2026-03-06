All eyes were on the New York Rangers when they made Vincent Trocheck a healthy scratch for Thursday night's game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, and while the Blueshirts did make a move, it was not the Olympics Gold medalist who was shipped out of town (at least not yet). Veteran forward Sam Carrick is being traded to the Buffalo Sabres, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.
Rangers to trade Sam Carrick to Sabres before deadline
