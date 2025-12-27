On Friday night in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Team USA got its 2026 World Junior Championship off to a strong start with a 6–3 victory over Germany, hoping to make history with a three-peat. The Americans built an early advantage with three first-period goals and controlled play throughout the night, outshooting Germany 47–21 to win the game in front of their home crowd.

That early momentum started with Buffalo Sabres prospect forward Brodie Ziemer at the helm, setting the pace for Team USA. Making his debut wearing the “C” for the United States, Ziemer contributed on the scoresheet by assisting on Will Horcoff’s first-period goal that made it 3–0. He remained involved offensively throughout the night and came close to adding a goal of his own on a breakaway chance in the second period.

The 19-year-old was named captain following the team’s pre-Christmas training camp in Duluth, a decision made by the players rather than the coaching staff, as confirmed by head coach Bob Motzko.

Reflecting on his role as captain, Ziemer shared:

“I’m so honored. Like, I’m feeling super blessed,” he said. “Such a good group of dudes to be able to be captain for, getting to do it on such a big stage in my home state. Just super blessed, super lucky.”

Wearing jersey No. 74, Ziemer continued a number he has carried since arriving at the University of Minnesota in the fall of 2024, where he became the first Gopher in more than 100 years of program history to wear it. Ziemer confirmed the number was inspired by Minnesota native T.J. Oshie, who wore No. 74 for Team USA during the 2014 Winter Olympics.

On the ice, Team USA struck first when Max Plante scored 5:34 into the opening period by finishing a rebound off a Teddy Stiga shot. Chase Reid doubled the lead midway through the frame before Ziemer set up Horcoff for a one-timer to make it 3–0. Germany responded late in the period through Timo Kose and twice in the second period, getting the score down to just one goal twice.

Each German push was answered. Will Zellers scored twice in the second period, finishing the night with two goals and an assist, while Cole Eiserman added a goal late in the second to restore a three-goal cushion. The third period was scoreless, but the Americans controlled play, outshooting Germany 15–4 over the final 20 minutes.

With this win, Team USA now leads Germany 44–12 in goals over their past six meetings. It was also another step in the program’s bid to become the first American team to win three straight World Junior titles, following gold-medal victories in 2024 and 2025.

Ziemer was part of Team USA’s gold-winning roster at the 2025 World Juniors in Ottawa, the most significant highlight of his young career. As group play continues, Team USA will next face Switzerland on Saturday, with Ziemer at the heart of the team’s leadership as the squad chases its first World Junior gold on home ice after previous host appearances resulted in bronze medals in 2011 and 2018.