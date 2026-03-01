Khris Middleton is staying put. Despite a flurry of rumors and a looming buyout deadline, the veteran forward intends to finish the season with the Dallas Mavericks.

The 34-year-old had a chance to jump ship to a contender before Sunday’s deadline to be playoff-eligible with a new team. The Denver Nuggets were reportedly leading the pack of interested suitors, but Middleton has decided to stick it out in North Texas. Sources indicate he has settled in quickly since arriving in the blockbuster Anthony Davis trade earlier this season.

It has been a rough ride for Dallas lately. The Mavericks currently sit at 21-38, far from the playoff picture in a loaded Western Conference. The team is coming off a disappointing 124-105 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies this past Friday, where the offense struggled to find any consistent rhythm.

Middleton has been a steadying force amidst the chaos. In the team’s recent 130-121 loss to the Sacramento Kings, the former Milwaukee Bucks All-Star put up 17 points and five rebounds in 33 minutes. He also showed flashes of his championship pedigree during a Feb. 22 win over the Indiana Pacers, erupting for 25 points on an efficient 11-of-15 shooting.

Keeping Middleton is a significant move for a Mavericks front office looking to maintain some veteran leadership around rookie sensation Cooper Flagg. While the postseason is likely out of reach this year, Middleton’s presence provides a professional blueprint for a young roster still searching for its identity.

The Mavericks return to action Sunday at American Airlines Center to face the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. It will be a massive test for a Dallas squad looking to snap a two-game skid and prove they can compete with the West's elite.