Will Richard had unfortunate news during the Golden State Warriors' clash with the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

Richard is going through the rookie campaign of his NBA career, having enjoyed an incredible collegiate career at Florida that included winning the national championship. He has made valuable strides in the rotation, earning Steve Kerr's trust as a reliable two-way player.

However, Richard had misfortune happen to him during Golden State's contest against Los Angeles. He injured his ankle in the first half, needing to go to the locker room for evaluation.

Golden State confirmed it as an ankle injury, stating that Richard will miss the remainder of the game. His night ends after five minutes of action, finishing with four points, one rebound and a block.