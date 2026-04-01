Did you dislike two ‘Monday Night Football' games playing at the same time? Well, you won't have to deal with that any longer.

Following a period in which ABC and ESPN aired overlapping games on Monday nights, the NFL is doing away with the strategy, which came about after Disney expressed its desire to air more NFL games.

“This speaks to another theme of how we’re always talking to our partners,” said Hans Schroeder, the NFL Media executive vice president and COO. “One of the things we realized with Disney collectively, when we did the deal five years ago, we thought adding two games on Monday night would be a great thing for fans. It was more free football that was outside of a Sunday afternoon. And I think we collectively struggled and realized fans felt like they were conflicted to choose between those games.”

The NFL will no longer have multiple Monday Night Football games at the same time after experimenting with that in recent years, per NFL executive Hans Schroeder. Those extra games will be placed elsewhere on the schedule, including a potential Thanksgiving Eve game. pic.twitter.com/plfGlSGvcR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 31, 2026

With the simultaneous games gone, Schroeder said the broadcasting details of five games in the 2026 season have yet to be decided. He did mention, though, that a potential ‘Thanksgiving Eve' game could happen as a result.

Over the years, the NFL has continued to increase the number of days on which it broadcasts games. Until 2006, Sunday and Monday were the only sacred days for the league, but then games on Thursday began to occur. Additionally, the NFL largely stayed away from holidays like Christmas and Black Friday, ceding control to the NBA and college football and college basketball, respectively, but has since made a concerted effort to dominate those days as well.

This year, the NFL will begin its regular season on Wednesday, Sept. 9, with a home game for the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. The following day, the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams will play in Melbourne, Australia.