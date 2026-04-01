Portland Trail Blazers fans are celebrating after Rip City’s 114-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers shook up the NBA Playoffs picture. But Chicago Bulls fans have an even bigger reason to smile, as it boosted the value of the Blazers’ pick owed to them. This was more than just a win. It marked a shift in momentum. A signal. And for Chicago, it may be the start of something massive.

The Blazers now sit just half a game behind the Clippers for the No. 8 seed. That detail changes everything. The play-in format rewards the eighth seed with a clear edge. Win once, and you are in. No second game. No extended fight. Just one decisive night under pressure.

That path matters because Chicago owns Portland’s first-round pick if the Blazers make the playoffs. Right now, that selection projects at No. 15. Solid value. But if Portland punches a postseason ticket, the return becomes far more meaningful in a stacked draft class.

Blazers playoff push raises stakes for Bulls

To understand the stakes, the roots of this moment trace back to 2021. Back then, the Bulls secured this future pick in a three-team deal involving the Cavaliers and the Blazers, with Lauri Markkanen, Larry Nance Jr., and Derrick Jones Jr. at the center of the move. At the time, it felt like a patient move. Now, however, it feels urgent. Alive. Indeed, one win streak can flip its value overnight.

If Portland climbs to the No. 8 spot and handles business in the play-in, Chicago suddenly holds two first-round picks. More importantly, it could mark the Blazers’ first NBA Playoffs appearance in five years. As a result, that kind of flexibility can reshape a roster. It can accelerate a rebuild or fuel a playoff push.

Under the bright lights, one team is chasing a long-awaited return to the NBA Playoffs. At the same time, another is quietly rooting from afar. So now the question lingers with real stakes: can the Blazers finish this surge and deliver the Bulls a draft-night jackpot?