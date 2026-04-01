The Golden State Warriors face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, with Stephen Curry once again headlining the injury report. The Warriors enter at 36–39, No. 10 in the West, already holding a play-in spot and still pushing for better seeding and potential homecourt advantage. Meanwhile, the Spurs come in dominant at 57–18, No. 2 in the West, riding a nine-game winning streak after clinching the Southwest Division. Here’s everything we know about Curry’s status and the full injury report heading into this matchup.

Even with limited action this season, Curry has been elite. He is averaging 27.2 points while shooting efficiently from the field and beyond the arc. However, he has now missed 25 consecutive games since suffering an injury in January. He remains sidelined due to right patellofemoral pain syndrome.

The Warriors have gone 9–16 without him, underscoring just how significant his absence has been. Curry is currently targeting Sunday's matchup with the Houston Rockets as a potential return date, according to Sam Amick and Nick Friedell of The Athletic.

Stephen Curry injury status vs. Spurs

The Warriors injury report remains heavy. They officially rule out Curry. Jimmy Butler III (ACL surgery), Moses Moody (knee surgery), De’Anthony Melton (thumb), and Quinten Post (foot) are also out. Al Horford is sidelined with a soleus strain, while Kristaps Porzingis remains unavailable due to illness management. Gary Payton II is listed as questionable with a knee issue, adding further uncertainty to the rotation.

On the other side, the Spurs continue to roll despite minor absences. Meanwhile, Golden State remains without Stephen Curry, making the contrast even sharper. Luke Kornet (knee) remains out, and a few depth pieces are unavailable. Still, San Antonio’s core stays intact. Their consistency, depth, and rhythm have fueled a nine-game surge and locked in their status as one of the West’s top teams.

Golden State searches for stability without its leader. San Antonio builds momentum at the perfect time. So when it comes to whether Stephen Curry is playing tonight vs. the Spurs, the answer is no. As the postseason draws closer, a bigger question emerges. When will Curry’s return finally arrive? And will it come in time to shift the Warriors’ fate?