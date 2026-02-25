BYU took a loss on Tuesday night to UCF at home. Despite another stellar performance from AJ Dybantsa, UCF led from wire to wire, taking the 97-84 victory in the game.

After the loss, BYU head coach Kevin Young did not hold back when speaking of his team's performance, per Owen Chapman of The Daily Universe.

“I’m super disappointed in our guys. I’m super disappointed in myself and our coaches. It was a night that wasn’t good all around,” Young said. “All credit to Central Florida tonight. They punked us.”

UCF shot well all night. Shooting 56 percent from the field, while also hitting 58 percent from three. This helped the Knights build a 36-point lead early in the second half. BYU made some small runs in the second half, but was never able to get it within ten points. This led to boos from the home fans.

Article Continues Below

“You hope it energizes the guys, but I wasn’t upset with the fans,” Young added. “It was embarrassing… I hope it never happens again.”

While BYU lost, Dybantsa was great in the game. He scored 29 points while adding eight rebounds in the contest. The star player was under constant pressure from the UCF defense, facing multiple double teams.

“They were in heavy shifts, so I saw a lot of bodies,” Dybantsa said after the contest. “I’m not going to complain about the officiating, but I get fouled a lot in games and today they decided not to call it.”

BYU is now 20-8 on the season and 8-7 in conference play. The Cougars are currently projected as a six-seed in the NCAA tournament, the same seed they have had each of the last two seasons.