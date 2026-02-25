The Winnipeg Jets have had a tough season, sitting at 22-26-8 and well outside the playoff picture in the competitive Western Conference. With the NHL trade deadline approaching, there’s growing speculation that the team may look to make moves to reshape the roster for the future.

Despite the struggles, coach Scott Arniel still has options to adjust lineups and strategies to give the Jets a shot at the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The margin for error, however, is razor-thin, and every game counts.

An important factor in any potential playoff push is keeping Jonathan Toews in the lineup after the trade deadline. His leadership and experience could be critical if Winnipeg hopes to make a late-season run.

The Jets veteran and hometown favorite, Toews, clarified his future with the team ahead of the Mar. 6 NHL deadline. In an interview published Tuesday with Murat Ates of The Athletic, the 37-year-old made it clear he intends to stay with the team despite this season’s challenges.

“I wouldn't consider going anywhere,” Toews said. “I want to keep playing for this team.”

The Winnipeg native signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Jets last July, which includes performance bonuses linked to both individual and team success. The deal also comes with a full no-move clause, giving him complete control over his future.

Playing in all 56 of Winnipeg’s games, Toews has seven goals and 12 assists. His three-time Stanley Cup captaincy with the Chicago Blackhawks could appeal to a contender seeking leadership for the playoff push.

Despite the team’s struggles this season, Toews remains confident that the Jets can still compete for a playoff spot.

“I don’t even know that we’re not a playoff team. Even throughout our 11-game winless streak, there were so many nights where we were inches away from scoring a tying goal or a winning goal or we give one up late, losing in overtime. There were so many situations where all of the little things that could go wrong did … We’re going to find a way to make them go right,” Toews added.

Averaging 15:01 per game on the ice, Toews has maintained strong playing time despite his age.

As the trade deadline nears, all eyes are on Toews. Every game, every play could decide whether the Jets stay in the hunt or watch their playoff hopes slip away.

Winnipeg sits seventh in the Central Division with 52 points. They will face the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday as they return from the Olympic break.