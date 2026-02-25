Talisman Anthony Edwards was once again the star man for the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Portland Trail Blazers, returning with 34 points, four assists and four rebounds from the game. However, it was also a historic night for Jaden McDaniels, who became the eighth player in NBA history to ever record a 13-3-1-2-5 statline.

McDaniels eventually finished with 29 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and five blocks for the Timberwolves. The stat had previously been posted by a select group of players, the most recent being the San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama, who did it against the Los Angeles Clippers back in 2024, per a post on X by ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly.

The other names on the list are Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lamar Odom and Chris Webber, who did it twice. Regardless, the Timberwolves only narrowly defeated the Trail Blazers 124-121 victory, returning to form after a lacklustre performance against Philadelphia.

McDaniels went 12-of-16 on shooting and sank 5 of his 6 three-point attempts. He also became the first player in NBA history by becoming the first player to record at least 25 points on 75 percent shooting, five three-pointers, five blocks, and three steals in a single game.

The matchup itself was gruelling with as many as 15 lead changes. Anthony Edwards spearheaded Minnesota's scoring and had 25 points in the first half.

Returning from a one-game suspension, Rudy Gobert commanded the paint with 19 rebounds, 10 points, and two blocks. Off the bench, Donte DiVincenzo added 19 points via five three-pointers, helping the Wolves hit an impressive 17 of 35 from deep.

Of course, the Trail Blazers were valiant throughout as Jrue Holiday top-scored with 22 points while Jerami Grant added 21 points and Scoot Henderson provided impetus off the bench with 19 points, six rebounds, and five assists. The Timberwolves will now face the Los Angeles Clippers next while Portland take on the Chicago Bulls hoping to close down distance on the .500 mark.