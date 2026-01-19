The Carolina Hurricanes keep on rolling. On Sunday, they extended their winning streak to three games after taking care of business at Lenovo Center in Raleigh against the visiting Buffalo Sabres. Thanks in large part to the incredible performance between the pipes of goalie Brandon Bussi, the ‘Canes came away with a 2-1 victory.

Bussi has been excellent for the Hurricanes in the 2025-26 NHL regular season, and he proved once again that he's among the best in front of the net this campaign with the way he shut down Buffalo's attack. He turned away 17 of 18 shots he faced against the Sabres, and one of the saves he made in the contest seems like a strong contender for the goal of the year.

In the second quarter, Sabres star Tage Thompson got control of the puck inside the Hurricanes' zone and immediately rushed toward the net. He made a quick pass before getting the puck back, looking primed to score a tie-breaking goal. But Bussi denied Thompson with a highlight glove save.

You can watch it all here:

SAVE OF THE YEAR ENTRY BRANDON BUSSIIIIIIIIII 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Bcsa01IZvU — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 19, 2026

That save got people buzzing on the internet.

“🐐 insane,” a fan commented.

“Close enough, 2006 Cam Ward, welcome back to the Canes!,” a social media user on X, formerly Twitter, shared.

“BUSSI NEEDS TO BE EXTENDED DURING THE SECOND INTERMISSION,” commented a fan.

“Pick the highlight save of the year,” a different post read.

“Insane save from Bussi 🤯 #CarolinaCulture,” said another commenter.

“THE WHEELS ON THE BUS GO ROUND AND ROUND,” one shared.

Bussi also made an incredible stand in front of the net amid the desperate Buffalo attack in the final seconds of the contest.

bussi bussed us down. he was in a flow state. you tip your cap then absolutely demolish whichever preds goalie goes tomorrow (please not Saros) pic.twitter.com/7E50UH3ExZ — Conor Hurley (@CHurls13) January 19, 2026

On the season, the history-making 27-year-old Bussi is 18-3-1 with a 2.25 goals against average and a .906 save percentage through 22 starts for the Hurricanes, who improved to 31-15-4 following their takedown of Buffalo.