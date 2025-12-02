Buffalo Sabres center Josh Norris let his game announce that he was indeed back to action after a lengthy absence.

On Monday, the 26-year-old Norris saw action for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury during a season-opening 4-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Oct. 9, as he helped Buffalo crush the visiting Winnipeg Jets to the tune of a 5-1 score.

Norris, however, barely showed any signs of rust after missing 24 games in a row, as he made a tremendous impact right away. He assisted on a Jason Zucker goal in the opening period to put Buffalo on the board first.

Later in the frame, Norris found the back of the net for his first goal in the 2025-26 NHL season. In the third period, he lit the lamp just less than a minute for what turned out to be the last goal of the contest.

JOSH NORRIS ON THE BREAKAWAY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Gf9M0Un8ww — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) December 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Of course, Norris loved being back on the ice.

“I just wanted to come back and just kind of get right back in and not be a distraction,” Norris said after the win, per Heather Engel of the NHL's official website.

“I thought the guys have done a good fdjob. They’ve been battling. We’ve had some guys out, and I know it happens across the League, but it is hard to do that when you have so many guys out. So, yeah, I just thought they did a great job up to this point, and I just wanted to come in and contribute. I’m really happy to be back.”

Norris' return has surely given the Sabres a big shot in the arm, and they will look to sustain their form and extend the team's winning streak to three games when they kick off a six-game road trip this coming Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.