The Toronto Blue Jays have already had quite the offseason after falling just short in Game 7 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. One week after signing former San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease to a 7-year deal, the Jays have added to the rotation by signing right-handed pitcher Cody Ponce. Ken Rosenthal and Jeff Passan were first on the news.

Ponce was one of the top free agents in this class as he dominated the KBO last season, posting a 1.89 ERA and 17-1 record across 182 innings. The right-hander struck out an incredible 252 batters. Ponce should fill the back end of the rotation for the Blue Jays. With Cease and Ponce pitching alongside Trey Yesavage, Kevin Gausman, and Shane Bieber, the Jays are going to rely on their starting pitching to help get them back to the Fall Classic.

Ponce last pitched in MLB with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He started three games in 2020 and two games in 2021 in a combined 20 outings. He ended, at the time, with a 5.86 career ERA and a 1.54 WHIP, striking out 48 hitters and walking 17 in 55.1 innings.

This signing proves that the Jays mean business. They believe they have what it takes to win the American League once again. The lineup will remain a very big part of who they are, with Vlad Guerrero Jr, George Springer, Addison Barger, Ernie Clement, and Dalton Varsho. Bo Bichette is currently a free agent. It is unclear if the team will pursue him or if he will opt to play for a new team in 2026.