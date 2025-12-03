Will the San Francisco Giants sign a star pitcher who formerly played for one of their National League West rivals? According to Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants have talked to starting pitcher Zac Gallen in MLB free agency.

“I certainly know, and I know this beyond a reasonable doubt, they have talked to Zac Gallen,” Slusser said, via Splash Hit Territory.

Gallen, 30, was an All-Star in 2023 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He finished third in NL Cy Young voting that season after finishing the campaign with a 3.47 ERA and a career-high 220 strikeouts.

Gallen's performance in 2025 trended in a different direction, as the right-handed hurler recorded a lackluster 4.83 ERA. He still managed to make 33 starts while striking out 175 hitters, but it certainly wasn't how Gallen envisioned his contract year going. As a result, he may need to settle for either a short-term contract or a potentially underwhelming multi-year deal.

Signing Gallen makes sense for a number of reasons for the Giants. San Francisco's primary need is offense, but adding another pitcher or two would not hurt. Gallen has also pitched fairly well against San Francisco throughout his career, turning in an 8-6 record and a 3.81 ERA.

A Giants' Gallen addition would hurt an NL West rival while boosting their pitching rotation.

The Diamondbacks may have interest in bringing Gallen back. Gallen has also been mentioned as a possible free agency candidate for the New York Yankees or New York Mets. Other ball clubs could inquire about Gallen as well. Despite his 2025 underperformance, he still brings legitimate strikeout prowess and a proven big league track record.

It appears the Giants will be a team to watch in the Zac Gallen free agency sweepstakes as the offseason moves forward.