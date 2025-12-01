The Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets are squaring off on Prime Monday Night Hockey to kick off December. While Buffalo is well out of the Atlantic Division lead right now, the Eastern Conference is tight from top to bottom. The Sabres are getting Josh Norris back from injury for the Jets matchup, which could finally push them into the playoffs.

The Sabres have the longest active playoff drought in the NHL. With 14 seasons since their last playoff appearance, the fanbase is desperate for springtime hockey. They had a couple of close calls, including a 91-point season in 2023, but still have ground to make up. They traded for Norris at the 2025 trade deadline, and they think he is the key to breaking the drought.

In six seasons with the Ottawa Senators, Norris scored 158 points in 240 games, an 82-game average of 53.9. They traded him to the Sabres in a big-time move that landed Dylan Cozens in Canada's capital. Part of the reason was his injury history, which cost him at least 16 games in each of his final four years in Ottawa. Out of 46 possible games with the Sabres, Norris has only played four.

The Sabres got Norris because they felt he could fill a top-six center role better than Cozens could. But he did not leave the injuries at the border, suffering two long-term setbacks already. According to Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News, Norris is centering the top line with Zach Benson and Tage Thompson against the Jets.

That combination will have to be dominant for the Sabres to make the playoffs. Coming into the Jets matchup, Buffalo has 74 goals, 20th of the 32 games entering December. With goaltending injuries still plaguing the team, they will need to score to make the playoffs.

The Sabres have to start winning immediately

Getting Norris back is a nice boost for the Sabres' forward core. Their center depth is putrid, and Norris is a key part of their future. Putting that much pressure on the health of a player who has played one full season in the NHL is a questionable decision. But if he plays, he can be a solid top-six center. That plan has to work immediately for the curse to actually break.

Article Continues Below

The Sabres have 24 points in 25 games, the worst points percentage in the NHL, as November ends. History says that teams out of a playoff position on U.S. Thanksgiving usually do not make the postseason. 77.1% of Thanksgiving playoff teams make the playoffs in April, per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.

That means that the clock is ticking for the Sabres to start winning games. They get the Jets at a great time, as Connor Hellebuyck is out after a minor knee surgery. Without Hellebuyck, Winnipeg is 2-4 and tumbling out of the playoff picture. This not only provides a great chance for Buffalo to get two points, but also gives Norris a chance to get on the score sheet.

After this game against the Jets on Prime Monday Night Hockey, they hit the road for a massive six-game road trip. It starts with the Philadelphia Flyers and features another game against the Jets. They also play the struggling Vancouver Canucks and dreadful Calgary Flames.

The Sabres have put together solid cores that fell short of the playoffs. Similar to the NFL's New York Jets, they have good players, have put together solid stretches, but it is not enough to make the postseason. A great stretch this season could get them into the dance; however, because the entire Eastern Conference is in a tight race. Entering Monday's game, Buffalo is only five points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final playoff spot.

Norris provides the scoring touch they need from the center position. If he improves their power play, which ranks 20th in the league, and the penalty kill stays strong, second-best, they can go on a run. A win against the Jets is the best place for them to start.

Stream Prime Monday Night Hockey exclusively on Prime Video and experience thrilling goals and dramatic plays from the NHL. Monday nights are hockey nights — don’t miss a moment of the action. Prime Monday Night Hockey streams all national regular-season Monday night NHL games on Prime Video in Canada. The series is available free to Prime members in Canada.