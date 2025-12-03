Over the last few years, the legitimacy of the NBA All-Star game has been called into question. No longer a must-see event where the best NBA players play an exhibition, but rather something to endure and not built with the same excitement it once was.

Nevertheless, NBA legend Dwyane Wade has offered a solution to draw eyeballs to the All-Star game, per the Wy Network by Dwyane Wade podcast. Essentially, he argued that the game shouldn't be held at the mid-point of the season, but after the season.

The template Wade mentioned is the Pro Bowl in the NFL, held at the end of the regular season.

“I don’t think we should stop and do the All Star game in middle of season no more… I see the pro bowl,” Wade said. “The All Star game should be a trip, a vacation”

The NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for February 15, 2026, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. This year, the format will feature a three-team, two-round, two-round-robin format. Additionally, the teams competing will be two U.S. teams and a “World” team.

In the end, the teams will compete in four 12-minute games. Afterward, the top two teams will play in a championship game. Also, player selection for the game will not be based on position.

The criticisms of the NBA All-Star Game

There is an abundance of criticism levied against the modern-day NBA All-Star Game. For instance, there have been criticisms about a lack of enthusiasm and intensity among the players.

If anything, it is seen as a vacation for the players to party and do promotional events on behalf of their sponsors.

Additionally, there are complaints about too many corporate sponsorships and too many commercials during the television broadcast. Also, the new formats have drawn confusion from fans.