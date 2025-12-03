There was not much to debate entering Week 14 of the college football season, but there is plenty to ponder following the regular season finale. Multiple teams earned their spot in conference championship weekend, others made their last pitch to the College Football Playoff selection committee and a couple squandered an opportunity to extend their campaign. There were surprising outcomes on the field, and program-altering ones off of it.

Ohio State snapped a four-game losing streak versus detested foe Michigan, earning a 27-9 victory in Ann Arbor. The Buckeyes will see just how prepared they are for their national championship defense when they collide with Indiana in the Big Ten title game this Saturday night. Georgia earned its place in the SEC championship with a decisive win over Georgia Tech and will face an Alabama squad that once again faced adversity in the Iron Bowl.

Texas Tech remains the class of the Big 12, unless BYU can prove otherwise, and Notre Dame continues to decimate inferior competition. There were some new and interesting developments, however. Vanderbilt finished a landmark campaign by crushing Tennessee in Knoxville, 45-24. Texas forced the committee to at least consider its Playoff credentials after upsetting the formerly undefeated Texas A&M. And Ole Miss secured its place at the table. Or did it?

Lane Kiffin's polarizing departure had some people wondering if the Rebels would be harshly penalized in the CFP rankings. Though, even without its head coach, the team made a mighty compelling case after winning its program-record 11th game of the regular season. A wild scenario also emerged, as SMU suffered a 38-35 upset loss to California. Duke snags the Mustangs' slot in the ACC title matchup, which puts the league at great risk of having no teams in the 12-team bracket.

The time for speculation is finally over now that the latest CFP rankings have been unveiled.

1. Ohio State (12-0)

2. Indiana (12-0)

3. Georgia (11-1)

4. Texas Tech (11-1)

5. Oregon (11-1)

6. Ole Miss (11-1)

7. Texas A&M (11-1)

8. Oklahoma (10-2)

9. Alabama (10-2)

10. Notre Dame (10-2)

11. BYU (11-1)

12. Miami (FL) (10-2)

13. Texas (9-3)

14. Vanderbilt (10-2)

15. Utah (10-2)

16. USC (9-3)

17. Virginia (10-2)

18. Arizona (9-3)

19. Michigan (9-3)

20. Tulane (10-2)

21. Houston (9-3)

22. Georgia Tech (9-3)

23. Iowa (8-4)

24. North Texas (11-1)

25. James Madison (11-1)

What the CFP rankings reveal

This most recent deliberation gave fans much to discuss, celebrate and fear, depending on where your allegiances lie. After initially bringing the hammer down on Bama for losing at home versus Oklahoma, the selection committee clearly had a change of heart when arranging its top-25 this week. The Crimson Tide had to scrape by Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium and Notre Dame breezed past Stanford, but they switched places nonetheless.

Perhaps Alabama is being rewarded for advancing to the championship game of what many consider to be the deepest conference in the country, or maybe the committee regretted its decision to put Kalen DeBoer's program below the Fighting Irish in the first place. Barring an unspeakable beatdown, logic dictates that the Tide will still make the CFP even with a defeat versus Georgia. Therefore, Notre Dame is firmly in the danger zone.

If BYU topples Texas Tech to seize the Big 12 throne and clinch a Playoff berth, last year's national title runner-up will presumably be excluded from the postseason festivities. Notre Dame and Miami fans have long been engaged in a fierce debate regarding CFP credentials, but following this latest development, neither team may be vying for the sport's ultimate prize.

The Hurricanes, Vanderbilt Commodores and Texas Longhorns are all seemingly dead in the water. Despite besting rival Tennessee in decisive fashion this past Saturday, Vandy remained at No. 14, jumped by Texas and still behind Miami and BYU. Arguably the most heartwarming story of the season will conclude in a non-CFP bowl game.

While those aforementioned programs process their bitter fate, an entire league is probably overcome with anxiety. No. 17 Virginia ostensibly represents the ACC's only hope at competing in the CFP this season. A five-loss Duke squad does not have much to sell to the committee even if it attains conference supremacy.