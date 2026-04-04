When the Buffalo Sabres last competed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, President Barack Obama still had more than a year and a half remaining in his first term, Adele was exploding into global stardom after dropping her Grammy-winning album “21,” the final “Harry Potter” film was still three months away from hitting theaters and The Undertaker had recently seen his undefeated WrestleMania streak come to a startling end versus Brock Lesnar.

Much has changed since that 2010-11 NHL campaign, but Lindy Ruff is still the man leading the charge, and the fan base is still brimming with passion. Although the Sabres (46-22-8, 100 points) had yet to take the ice for Saturday night's matchup versus the Washington Capitals (38-29-9), the Detroit Red Wings' 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers mercifully ended Buffalo's record-setting 14-year postseason drought.

A playoff berth was inevitable given how well Ruff's squad has played this year — only two points behind the Eastern Conference-leading Carolina Hurricanes — but emotions are still running high following this long-awaited achievement. Let the rejoicing commence.

“THE DEMONS HAVE BEEN EXORCISED,” @LilSoftJock exclaimed on X. “This is by far the best news of 2026, need i say anything else,” @ZoeyPandabear declared. “The fanbase deserves this,” @crosbyterian commented. “Enough to make a grown man cry,” @TL_87_ said. “Well done guys.”

The Sabres brought back Ruff in 2024, more than a decade after firing him, with the intention of restoring this besieged franchise to respectable status. He has done exactly that this season, as Buffalo eyes a momentous run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, Alex Tuch and the rest of this fearless squad are not just content with rescuing the team and its fans from the most miserable stretch the hockey world has ever seen. They have championship ambitions, and the first step needed to fulfill them has officially been completed.

The Sabres will still vie for the No. 1 seed, but they must also start mentally preparing themselves for the KeyBank Center's first postseason game since April 24, 2011.