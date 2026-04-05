UConn basketball has been an elite program for a few years now, but the Huskies accomplished something they have never done under magnificent head coach Dan Hurley. The Big East power went into halftime with a 37-29 lead versus Illinois in Saturday's first Final Four game, and a striking statistic helped explain why.

It marked the first time that UConn did not commit a single turnover in a half during the Hurley era, per the ESPN X account. The Fighting Illini boast one of the best offenses in the country, so the Huskies came into Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium knowing that they could not afford to give away free opportunities in transition. Mental fortitude is pushing this program ever so close to its third national championship in four years.

UConn set the tone, withstood some Illinois flurries and once again relied on its smothering defense to triumph in March. Hurley's group did not finish the game perfect in the turnover department — four in the final 20 minutes of play — but it maintained control on its way to a 71-62 victory.

Tarris Reed Jr. notched 17 points and 11 rebounds, Elite Eight hero Braylon Mullins made another clutch 3-pointer and Silas Demary Jr. dished out seven of the team's 14 assists. The Huskies posted a meager 35 field goal percentage, but they shot 36 percent from 3-point range. UConn held the Fighting Illini to 34 percent shooting and 23 percent from downtown. In a game that was tough to pinpoint before opening tip-off, composure was crucial.

UConn basketball continues to thrive in that area, and if that holds true Monday night, it will become the greatest dynasty in modern men's college hoops.