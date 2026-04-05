The New Orleans Saints find themselves at a pivotal moment as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches. With the eighth pick in the first round, the team's leadership faces a significant challenge: to secure a franchise player. The roster faces a transitional phase; defensive anchor Cameron Jordan is navigating free agency, leaving a massive void off the edge, while the offense is still desperately searching for a dynamic weapon to complement Chris Olave.

Given these glaring roster holes, pre-draft evaluations heavily link New Orleans to the biggest names at wide receiver and edge rusher. However, draft night is just as much about avoiding high-profile mistakes. Reaching for name value over scheme fit could set this franchise back years. If the Saints want to maximize their premium draft capital, there are two highly touted prospects they must categorically cross off their board in the first round. Here is why the New Orleans Saints must avoid picking Carnell Tate and Rueben Bain Jr. in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Carnell Tate

Mocking Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate to the Saints feels like a natural dot to connect. The Saints have a rich history of dipping into the Buckeyes’ talent pool. Tate is coming off a sensational collegiate career, tallying over 1,600 receiving yards across his last two seasons. He is undeniably a polished route runner with a knack for making difficult catches in traffic. So, why should New Orleans run the other way at No. 8?

​The answer lies in positional value and athletic ceilings. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Tate is a highly skilled technician, but he is not a transcendent athlete. His 4.53-second 40-yard dash time at the combine confirmed he lacks the elite speed necessary to consistently blow the top off NFL defenses.

​Drafting Tate in the top ten would be a redundant luxury for a Saints offense that already has Olave running precise routes. New Orleans desperately needs an explosive playmaker, a true yards-after-catch monster who forces opposing safeties to backpedal. Tate struggles to cleanly release against physical press coverage. Spending the No. 8 pick on a medium-ceiling possession receiver is a luxury the Saints simply cannot afford when their defensive front is screaming for talent.

Rueben Bain Jr.

The impending departure of Cameron Jordan leaves an undeniable crater on the edge of the Saints' defensive line. New Orleans absolutely must inject young, elite talent into their pass rush. Enter Miami's Rueben Bain Jr., the 2025 ACC Defensive Player of the Year. His 15.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks from last season, when viewed in isolation, paint a picture of the ideal successor.

The NFL Draft, though, is a brutal arena where physical attributes are everything, and Bain's measurements raise concerns the Saints simply can't overlook.

At the Scouting Combine, Bain checked in at 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds—far from the traditional prototype. But the real alarm bells rang when his arm length was measured at a shockingly low 30 7/8 inches. In the NFL, where offensive tackles regularly possess 34-plus inch arms, Bain’s lack of length makes him a glaring outlier.

Historically, the Saints heavily prioritize prototypical size and length at the defensive end position. Bain is the definition of a “tweener.” He lacks the length to consistently set the edge against NFL tackles, isn't fast enough for off-ball linebacker, and doesn't have the mass to kick inside to defensive tackle full-time. While his high motor allowed him to dominate college linemen, he will routinely get swallowed up by the wingspans of professional tackles. Drafting a dimensional outlier is a massive gamble New Orleans cannot afford.

The 2026 NFL Draft will certainly shape the future of the Saints. While the idea of selecting a well-prepared receiver like Tate, or a successful college pass rusher like Bain, is appealing, a closer look at the data suggests that neither player offers the value needed for a top-ten pick.

New Orleans needs to focus on elite athleticism and standard measurements to really make a splash.

By passing on Carnell Tate and Rueben Bain Jr., the Saints avoid the trap of shiny collegiate resumes and can secure a foundational piece that truly fits their long-term blueprint. General Manager Mickey Loomis must stay disciplined when the team goes on the clock. The margin for error is razor-thin; the Saints cannot afford to miss.