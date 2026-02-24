The Calgary Flames are near the bottom of the NHL at this time. Calgary hoped to contend for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2026. Unfortunately, things have not played out that way. The Flames are likely to sell at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, and veteran winger Blake Coleman is at the forefront of the rumors surrounding the team.

Coleman has been a very important part of Calgary since joining the team. With the team falling well out of postseason contention, the Flames could look to extract some value in a trade. The deadline is now around 10 days away, but until Coleman is no longer with the Flames, he is committed to Calgary.

“I'd be lying if I said I wasn't aware of everything and keeping up with it,” Coleman said, via NHL.com “It's a lot of moving pieces at this stage of my life with family and kids. It's not just me anymore.

Article Continues Below

“The dialogue's been open and pretty clear. I always looked at it the same. From Day 1, I'm a Flame until I'm told I'm not and I'm going to bring my best every day here.”

The Plano, Texas native joined Calgary in 2021. He came off two Stanley Cup victories with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and hoped to apply that experience to an up-and-coming Calgary franchise. The Flames have made the postseason once in the time Coleman has spent in Alberta.

Coleman could be an in-demand trade candidate this year. He is not a rental, and he has a 30-goal season under his belt. It will be interesting to see how this situation unfolds before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.