The Calgary Flames are selling off pieces at the NHL trade deadline amid their disappointing season. They sent MacKenzie Weegar to the Utah Mammoth in a trade involving three second-round picks on Wednesday. Flames GM Craig Conroy spoke with Sportsnet 960 about Weegar's decision to waive his no-trade clause to complete the deal.

“It wasn't an easy decision for him. He's a very competitive guy, and he gives everything he has every night. That's what he did for the Flames, but with his age, he wanted an opportunity to go play in the playoffs,” Conroy said.

The Flames already traded defenseman Rasmus Andersson to the Vegas Golden Knights before the Olympic break. More could be coming in the form of Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman heading out before Friday afternoon. Conroy is tearing down the core in Calgary as they head into the draft lottery.

Weegar came to the Flames from the Florida Panthers in the infamous Matthew Tkachuk trade. When Tkachuk said he did not want to extend in Calgary, former GM Brad Treliving wanted to bring win-now pieces back in return. He got that with Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau, but that did not work as planned.

Weegar is under contract at $6.25 million per season through the 2030-31 season. He will be a key piece of the future for the Mammoth, who are making a playoff push in their second season. More could be coming for Utah, as they did not part with a first-round pick or a top-five prospect in the Weegar trade.

The Flames are loaded up on picks in the Weegar trade, and more should be on the way. If they get more 2026 picks back for Kadri and Coleman, Calgary could be the biggest storyline heading into the draft. Conroy is tearing it down in Calgary, which makes sense given their brutal season.