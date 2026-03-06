It is uncommon for two sellers to come together at the NHL trade deadline, but the New York Rangers and Calgary Flames obviously believe in their respective player development staffs. The Blueshirts sent left winger Brennan Othmann to The Great White North for 19-year-old forward Jacob Battaglia, per hockey insider Frank Seravalli.

The Rangers were unable to find a suitable Vincent Trocheck deal, but they still added a prospect before the horn sounded. Battaglia, a 2024 second-round draft pick who has spent the last few years in the Ontario Hockey League, has proven himself to be a capable scorer on junior ice. While he was struggling earlier this season with the Kingston Frontenacs, the Mississauga native totaled 90 points last season and has 12 goals in 22 games with the Flint Firebirds this year.

New York believes Battaglia has untapped promise. Calgary believes the same can be said for Othmann. The No. 16 overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft posted a startling three points in 40 games with the Rangers. Fans might question why a team would gamble on a player who is painfully underachieving rather than seeing what its teenager can develop into, but perhaps the Flames do not foresee Battaglia making it to The Show.

Both squads are gambling with this trade. New York is banking on youth, while Calgary rolls the dice on potential. The latter's decision may come with added risk, however. Brennan Othmann is set to become a restricted free agent this summer, so the Flames will presumably make some sort of a commitment to him this offseason.

This swap is essentially two embattled franchises throwing something at the wall and hoping it sticks. Time will tell if either player can become a viable NHL contributor, but the transaction shows that the Rangers and Flames are not afraid to get creative in their respective rebuilds.