The Calgary Flames are well out of the Western Conference playoff race as the Olympics roll along. They already sold off one piece, getting at least one first-round pick back for Rasmus Andersson. The Fourth Period insider David Pagnotta says that the Flames will continue to sell before the NHL trade deadline, but it may be hard for them to find a home for forward Yegor Sharangovich.

“I think there's more movement coming,” Pagnotta said on The Sheet with Jeff Marek. “Before his injury, there was a lot of smoke around Blake Coleman, to the point where I would be surprised if he is not moved by the deadline. We know Kadri is open to a move. He's made that clear to the Flames.”

“Really the only name right now where I haven't heard too much around is Sharangovich. A bit of an off-season for him, just in terms of teams poking around, I haven't heard too much on him. I'm not expecting anything. But the other guys, I am,” The insider continued.

But Pagnotta says that Sharangovich still might not be on the Flames for long. “And with Huberdeau done for the season, and the expectation and likelihood that at least one big name is out of Calgary by the March 6 deadline, there will be some other changes to follow suit in the offseason.”

Sharangovich was drafted by the New Jersey Devils, landing with the Flames as part of the Tyler Toffoli trade. He has a 10-team no-trade list and four seasons left on his contract after this one. It pays him $5.75 million per season, which could be hard for a team to fit in at the deadline. This year, he has just 11 goals and 20 points, which is not playing up to his contract.

The Flames will undoubtedly be sellers at the deadline, but Sharangovich's contract may force them to be sellers at the draft as well.