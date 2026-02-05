The Calgary Flames are spiraling down the Western Conference standings ahead of the Olympic break. But they beat the archrival Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, pushing them into an odd spot ahead of the break. Flames winger Jonathan Huberdeau scored the first goal, but he will now miss the rest of the season with a hip injury. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman says Huberdeau knew it was his last ride before the game.

“Last night: Jonathan Huberdeau scored the first goal in Calgary's 4-3 victory over Edmonton. That will be his final game of the 2025-26 season. Huberdeau needs hip surgery, but wanted one final game for the Flames — and made an impact,” Friedman reported.

The Flames picked up Huberdeau from the Florida Panthers in the Matthew Tkachuk trade. He had a 115-point season in Florida before the trade and signed a massive extension in Calgary afterward. That has not aged well with the Flames, which is part of the reason why they are in the basement of the Western Conference.

Article Continues Below

Huberdeau ends the 2025-26 season with 25 points in 50 games, the lowest points-per-game rate of his Flames career. He will be 33 years old on opening night next year, and now will be coming off hip surgery. The Flames may get a big-time prospect in the draft and have some young players to build around. But Huberdeau's health is concerning moving forward.

The Flames are officially on the Olympic break after the win against the Oilers. They do not have a game until February 26 against the San Jose Sharks. Huberdeau was never considered for Team Canada, so the surgery only impacts the Flames. With five years left on his contract after this one, they need him to be healthy soon.

Can some youngsters from the Flames step up in Huberdeau's absence? Or will they continue struggling after the break?