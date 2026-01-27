The Calgary Flames are near the bottom of the NHL at this time. Calgary experienced a surge not too long ago, but it's since returned to Earth. They are seventh in the Pacific Division, with very minimal hope of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs. As a result, the team is likely to look to sell at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Flames traded Rasmus Andersson to the Vegas Golden Knights recently to potentially kick off a fire sale. Andersson was the team's most prominent trade candidate, save for center Nazem Kadri. While Kadri's future in Calgary remains up in the air, veteran winger Blake Coleman is a more certain bet to be on the move before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

Coleman joined Calgary after winning back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021. The former third-round pick has not turned in superstar performances by any means. But he does have a 30-goal season under his belt. And he has been an extremely consistent offensive producer who plays with an edge.

The Flames are going to look to get a package of futures in return for Coleman. There are certainly teams that could look to add the 34-year-old to their roster this season. Here are two potential trade destinations for Blake Coleman ahead of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

Stars could bring Blake Coleman home to Texas

The Dallas Stars are one of the better teams in a top-heavy Western Conference at this time. Dallas is already loaded with talent, including the likes of Jason Robertson, Mikko Rantanen, and Wyatt Johnston. However, they could use a bit more scoring depth. With that in mind, Coleman represents a logical target.

Article Continues Below

Coleman would not completely overhaul Dallas's offense overnight. In saying this, they wouldn't need him to. If he can maintain his current pace, which would have him at 25 goals had he played all 82 games, the Stars will certainly be okay with this.

Of course, there's the added factor of Coleman being a Texas native. The 34-year-old is a native of Plano, which is about a 40-minute drive from Dallas proper. It's an area he is comfortable with, and the chance to win a Stanley Cup with his hometown team would certainly be alluring. There is a lot to like about this fit.

Bruins, Flames could be trade partners

The Boston Bruins looked out of the postseason race for much of the first half of the season. However, rookie head coach Marco Sturm has found a formula that works. The Bruins have won eight of their last nine games. And they look poised to potentially make a run at the postseason in 2026.

Boston is one the better scoring teams in the league. At the same time, there exists a need for depth on the wings. Coleman would give them the sort of scoring talent the Bruins need. He can help take pressure off Boston's star scorer, David Pastrnak. And he can aid one of the league's most dangerous power plays, as well.

The Bruins are working with limited cap space, which does make this a bit of a challenge for Boston. However, Coleman being a rental helps the situation somewhat. Furthermore, this is the sort of move Boston can make without mortgaging its future. The Bruins are a team that could make a run at Coleman in advance of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.