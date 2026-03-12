The Calgary Flames are probably not having the season they wanted, as they're near the bottom of the Pacific Division with a 25-32 record. They were in trade rumors before the deadline, but it would have taken a lot for them to get out of that hole if they wanted to be buyers. At this point, it may be best for them to focus on the future and what they can do to get better in the offseason.

This is also a good time to play some younger guys, and the Flames just signed a free agent who many have had interest in, according to Eric Francis of Sportsnet.

“The Calgary Flames have signed the most sought-after college free agent, Tyson Gross. The 23-year-old centre is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound Calgary native who was captain at St Cloud State,” Francis wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He sits top 20 in scoring in the nation and will make his NHL debut before season’s end. The product of Springbank minor hockey was the only college free agent the Flames chased.

“Exciting day for a kid who had grown up around the Dome. The Flames have room to sign two more players, which will likely include C Jonathan Castagna and D Abram Wiebe.”

Gross scored 18 goals and 41 points in 36 games as a junior at St. Cloud State University this season. He played his last collegiate game on March 7 as they lost to the University of Minnesota-Duluth in the first round of the playoffs.

It should be a great opportunity for Gross to play for his hometown, and the hope is that he can learn a lot from some of the veterans in the league through the experience.