Add the Calgary Flames to the list of Canadian NHL teams that will become sellers at the 2026 NHL trade deadline. With the Vancouver Canucks already starting what looks to be a fire sale, there are rumors that the Flames could also be in the middle of trading away some of their top players. Things might not get as drastic in Calgary, but that doesn't mean Craig Conroy isn't going to listen to offers, according to David Pagnotta via The Fourth Period.

“While forwards Nazem Kadri, Blake Coleman, and Ryan Lomberg generate the most buzz, defenceman Mackenzie Weegar is the Flames player many around the NHL are most intrigued about,” Pagnotta writes. “Weegar, 32, is in the third year of an eight-year, $50 million contract. He owns a full no-trade clause for another full season after this one and will have a say in where he ends up if the Flames move him – and Flames GM Craig Conroy is taking calls.”

It's not hard to see why Weegar would be generating interest around the league. He is a solid right-handed shot defenseman who isn't easy to find around the league, and he is reliable from an injury standpoint. Despite playing a physical game with his bigger frame, Weegar has not had any documented injuries over the past few years and has missed just four games over the past four seasons.

Any contending team will have no problem paying a price to get a right-shot defenseman, especially one that you know will be available to you every night. Some of the Flames' forwards have some value, but rumors suggest Weegar could yield a great return.