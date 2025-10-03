Although the Carolina Hurricanes were considered the frontrunners to sign free agent forward Michael McLeod following his reinstatement into the National Hockey League, that no longer seems to be the case.

As The Athletic's Chris Johnston reported late on Thursday night, the Canes are not interested in any of the former players recently exonerated in the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault case.

“The Carolina Hurricanes will not be signing any of the former Canadian World Juniors players who are now NHL free agents, according to league sources,” the hockey insider wrote. “The Hurricanes showed interest in bottom-six forward Michael McLeod and goaltender Carter Hart in recent weeks but couldn’t ‘get to something both sides would be comfortable with.'”

McLeod, who is now an unrestricted free agent — along with Hart, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote — last played for the New Jersey Devils in 2023-24. He managed 10 goals and 19 points in 45 games in Newark.

The 27-year-old was originally selected 12th overall by the Devils in the 2016 NHL Draft, and worked his way through the American Hockey League before making his big league debut in 2018-19.

His 10 goals in 2023-24 were a career-high; his best season came back in 2022-23 when he chipped in 26 points in 80 regular-season games before amassing another six in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff contests.

McLeod, along with Hart, Dube and Foote, are unrestricted free agents and eligible to return to league play on December 1. Alex Formenton is a restricted free agent, and his rights remain controlled by the Ottawa Senators.

“The first day for the reinstated players who can sign with NHL teams will pass without any finding a new job, per league sources,” wrote Johnston on Thursday. “League sources say the differences weren’t related to potential compensation in the deal. The players are each eligible to sign a contract that can’t be registered until Oct. 15 and are free to appear in NHL games as of Dec. 1.”

Carter Hart expected to sign with Golden Knights

While the NHL futures of McLeod, Dube and Foote remain up in the air, all signs point to Hart signing with the Vegas Golden Knights in the very near future.

“Hart is expected to sign a contract with the Vegas Golden Knights in the coming days, according to league sources. He considered opportunities with the Hurricanes and Utah Mammoth before opting for the chance to go to Vegas,” wrote Johnston.

Although all five players “carry significant baggage, and signing them could come at a cost for teams that goes beyond finances,” Hart projects to be a better backup to Adin Hill than Akira Schmid would be.

It was previously reported that the 27-year-old — who has spent his entire career with the Philadelphia Flyers — was looking for a better chance to win a Stanley Cup. If the signing materializes, he'll get that on a powerhouse Vegas team that won it all back in 2023.

The former No. 48 overall selection in the 2016 NHL Draft owns a career 2.94 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

It'll be interesting to see if Hart does indeed land in Nevada, and whether McLeod, Dube and Foote will be playing NHL hockey in 2025-26.