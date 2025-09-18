The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to get some help on their team, as Michael McLeod is set to sign with the team, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

“Per sources, there is an expectation free agent forward Michael McLeod will be joining the Hurricanes this season. Carolina also checked on Carter Hart, as I and others have previously reported,” Pagnotta wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

McLeod spent six seasons with the New Jersey Devils, as he was drafted with the No. 12 pick in 2016. He, along with Dillon Dubé, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, and Carter Hart, faced sexual assault charges that were connected to when they were on Canada's 2018 World Junior team. They were found not guilty in July 2025.

The NHL then made a statement saying that McLeod was eligible to sign a contract.

“The five hockey players acquitted on sexual assault charges in the Hockey Canada trial will be eligible to return to the NHL later this season, a league source told The Athletic on Thursday,” Chris Johnston and Sean Gentile reported. “Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube, and Cal Foote are officially unrestricted free agents, per the decision, and can sign contracts with any team. The contracts can be registered with the NHL on Oct. 15, and the players can begin conditioning with a team on Nov. 15 and appear in a game on Dec. 1.”

McLeod played in the KHL last season, recording six goals and 13 assists in 35 games. Throughout his NHL career, he has totaled 29 goals and 56 assists in 287 games.

The Hurricanes were in second place in the Metropolitan Division last season. They'll be looking to build on that success, and the hope is that McLeod will help them. They have solid center depth this season, which consists of Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Jordan Staal, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi.