The Sacramento Kings made a change on Friday, placing Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup permanently beginning with their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Kings ended up losing to the Wolves, 124-110, however, Russell Westbrook had an NBA history-making performance. Following the game, he took to social media to convey his thoughts on his accomplishment.

Didn't have to chase the numbers, just the joy. The rest followed. Humbled and grateful through it all. #whynot

“Didn’t have to chase the numbers, just the joy. The rest followed,” Westbrook posted. “Humble and grateful through it all. #whynot.”

The piece of NBA history that Russell Westbrook reached was in becoming only the second player to amass at least 25,000 career points and 10,000 career assists. The first player who reached those career marks was LeBron James.

While the topic of Westbrook has drawn conflicting opinions from fans and media alike, what is undeniable is that he is one of the greatest players ever to play the game, and a surefire lock for the Hall of Fame once he retires. He is one of only three players, including Oscar Robertson and Nikola Jokic, to have averaged a triple-double for an entire season.

Westbrook is in his first season with the Kings after signing as a free agent during preseason. He has appeared in 13 games so far, including seven starts, at just about 28 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 14.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists with splits of 44.1 percent shooting from the field, 39.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 70.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, Westbrook is now in his 18th season in the league. He began his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder and played 11 seasons for the franchise. He also has had stints with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets.

The Kings have gotten off to a slow start to start the 2025-26 season at 3-10.