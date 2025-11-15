The New Orleans Pelicans may have star forward Zion Williamson back in the lineup as they attempt to halt their early-season slide. Williamson was listed as questionable on Saturday’s injury report for Sunday’s home matchup against the Golden State Warriors, marking the first indication he could return from the left hamstring strain that has sidelined him for nearly two weeks.

New Orleans enters the contest at 2–10, continuing a challenging start to the 2025–26 campaign. The game against Golden State, scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, is the fourth contest of a five-game homestand.

Williamson last played on Nov. 2 in the Pelicans’ 137–106 loss to the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder. He recorded 20 points, nine rebounds, six assists and one steal on 7-for-14 shooting in 28 minutes. Through five appearances, the 25-year-old is averaging 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and a career-high 2.0 steals per game while shooting 48.7% from the field.

The Pelicans also confirmed that veteran guard Jordan Poole will remain sidelined. Poole has been ruled out for Sunday’s contest as he continues to recover from a left quad strain suffered Nov. 7. He was last active in New Orleans’ 116–112 win over the Charlotte Hornets, finishing with 11 points, six assists and two rebounds.

In a press release, the organization said:

“The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that Jordan Poole, who was diagnosed with a mild left vastus lateralis (quad) strain on November 7, was recently re-evaluated. The evaluation showed he is making good progress with his recovery. Poole will be re-assessed in approximately one week and further updates will be appropriately provided.”

Zion Williamson, Jordan Poole receive injury updates as Pelicans get set for Warriors

Poole, 26, is averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 35.4% from the field and 33.9% from three across seven games in his first season with the team.

Article Continues Below

Sunday’s matchup comes less than 24 hours after a major organizational shift. The Pelicans dismissed head coach Willie Green and appointed associate head coach James Borrego as interim coach. Green, who had led the team since 2021, exits amid the team’s slow start.

Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars announced the decision in a statement.

“After careful evaluation, we have made the difficult decision to make a change at head coach,” Dumars said. “I have the utmost respect for Willie Green, and I’m sincerely appreciative of his contributions to the Pelicans organization and the New Orleans community.”

Team owner Gayle Benson said she trusted Dumars “to make the right decisions for our franchise.”

“I have tremendous admiration and respect for Willie Green, and I truly appreciate all he has done for our organization over the last few years,” Benson said. “This is a tough business and these are difficult decisions. My expectation is to be a winning team that competes for championships.”

New Orleans will aim to close its homestand with momentum, potentially with Williamson back on the floor for the first time since early November.