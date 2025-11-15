As the New York Giants will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the team gets a few injury updates that only add to the frustration that this season has presented. With Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton not playing against the Packers, an underlying situation that gets a bit more clarity is on offensive lineman Evan Neal.

Announced by the team itself, New York has placed Neal on injured reserve, which “likely” ends his season, though he didn't appear in a game this year with the hamstring injury. Meirov would say that this could also mark the end of his tenure with the team after being selected in the first round by them in 2022, as he'll be a free agent this offseason.

“The Giants placed OL Evan Neal on IR with a hamstring injury, likely ending both his season and his Giants career,” Meirov wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The former No. 7 overall pick out of Alabama did not appear in a game this year. He’ll get a fresh start elsewhere after this season as a free agent.”

Without key offensive playmakers, especially quarterback Jaxson Dart, it will be Jameis Winston getting the start against a talented Packers defense, as explained by new offensive coordinator Tim Kelly.

“They've got talent on all three levels,” Kelly said, via the team's website, after being elevated from tight ends coach. “You look up front, Micah [Parsons], [Rahsan] Gary, they are problems on the edge. You see Quay Walker flying around, making a million tackles. They've got two really good safeties, two good corners. So, they've got good talent on every level of the defense. They're very well coached. They fly around.”

At 2-8, the Giants are looking to get back in the win column against Green Bay on Sunday.