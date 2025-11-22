Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills suffered their second loss in three games last Thursday against the Houston Texans on the road, 23-19, but things are still going fine for the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player.

On Saturday, Allen was present at the game between his college team, the Wyoming Cowboys, and the Nevada Wolf Pack at the War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, not just to show support for his alma mater but to attend the retirement of his No. 17 Wyoming jersey.

Allen was with his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, during the game. A video of the couple sharing a sweet moment has also gone viral, further showing how great life is going for the Buffalo signal-caller.

Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, share a moment at Josh's Wyoming jersey retirement

Unfortunately, Wyoming was not able to complete the day with a win, as it suffered a 13-7 loss to the Wolf Pack. It was the third loss in a row for the Cowboys, dropping them to 4-7 overall and 2-5 in Mountain West Conference games in the 2025 college football season.

“First off, I just want to say thank you for everybody coming out tonight. This is such an amazing honor, a huge blessing,” Allen said during his jersey retirement, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “There's so many people that I can thank for this achievement. A lot of teammates here. Love you guys.

Before turning pro when he was selected seventh overall in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Bills, Allen played three seasons with Wyoming.

During that time, he threw for 5,066 passing yards and 44 touchdowns against 21 interceptions, while completing 56.2 percent of his passes. For two straight seasons in 2016 and 2017, Allen paced Wyoming to eight-win campaigns and helped them earn a spot in the conference's championship game.

Allen is also just the third athlete ever in the history of Wyoming to have his jersey retired. Only former Wyoming basketball stars Fennis Dembo and Kenny Sailors had the same honor as Allen.

As for his current job, Allen will look to lead the 7-4 Bills to a bounce-back win in Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.

So far in the 2025 NFL season, the 29-year-old Allen has 2,709 passing yards and 18 touchdowns with eight interceptions through 11 games. Additionally, he has 371 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 70 carries.