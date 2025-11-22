The Detroit Lions’ fourth-ranked scoring offense, which averages over 29 points per game, was stymied by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. Detroit was limited to just two scoring drives in the 16-9 loss. Jared Goff did manage to hit Jameson Williams on a crossing route in the second quarter. The speedy wideout burned the Eagles secondary for a 40 yard touchdown. However, Williams celebrated the score by jumping on the goal post and hanging on before sliding down.

The fourth-year receiver was immediately flagged for the celebration, drawing a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The infraction proved costly as the ensuing extra point, now a 48-yard try, was missed by Jake Bates.

And now the goal post celebration will cost Williams some cash. On Saturday, the day the NFL announces fines from the previous week’s games, the league hit Williams with a $14,491 unsportsmanlike conduct fine, per Tom Pelissero.

The NFL fined Lions WR Jameson Williams $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct — jumping on the goal post last week. pic.twitter.com/umRrEWQObi — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 22, 2025

Jameson Williams adds to career touchdown, fine totals in Week 11

Week 11’s incident was not the first time Williams has run afoul of the league’s personal conduct rules. Williams has been fined multiple times by the NFL with the majority stemming from touchdown celebrations or taunting penalties.

Williams drew a massive $25,325 fine in the Lions’ Divisional round loss to the Washington Commanders last season. In that instance, he unquestionably exceeded the now apparently arbitrary three-pump rule.

Several weeks earlier, Williams was hit with a $19,697 fine for a “touching” tribute to Marshawn Lynch after a long touchdown in the Lions’ blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In Week 1 of the 2025 season Williams forked over $11,593 for taunting against the Green Bay Packers. The Lions went on to lose the opener 27-13.

Despite occasionally being penalized for overexuberance, the former first-round pick is an integral part of Detroit’s offense. Williams landed a three-year, $83 million extension just prior to the start of the season. And he’s been even more heavily involved in the Lions’ attack with Dan Campbell taking over play calling.

While Jared Goff struggled against a stout Eagles pass rush in Week 11, Williams had the Lions' only touchdown. He’s now scored four TDs in his last five games.