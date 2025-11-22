Benedict College, making its third NCAA Division II playoff appearance in four years, secured a major victory in a wild finish against Wingate, winning 26-25 on a game-winning touchdown at the end of regulation. The dramatic play not only secured the victory but marked the Tigers' first-ever Division II playoff win in school history.

So this just happened after Wingate was up 24-0..and then..Benedict battles back..and then this slick last play. Craziest finish I've seen a long time. Benedict wins 25-24.

The Tigers struggled early in the game, falling into a deep 24-0 hole before battling back. The offense managed to score 19 unanswered points, narrowing the gap to 24-19 with just three seconds left in the fourth quarter. Needing a miracle, Benedict lined up deep in their own territory and executed a phenomenal trick play: a long backward pass was thrown across the field, where a Benedict College receiver Malik Mullins was able to haul it in and outrun the Wingate secondary to reach the end zone. The successful touchdown reception secured the thrilling 26-25 victory.

The win was a remarkable development for a Benedict College team that faced offensive struggles throughout the contest. The Tigers utilized multiple quarterbacks, with Jackson Jensen ultimately getting the majority of the snaps. Jensen finished the game with 158 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions on 11-of-29 passing, including the pivotal 86-yard completion that set up the final trick play.

Benedict College now enters a very interesting scenario, setting up an unprecedented matchup for both the SIAC and HBCU football. The Tigers will head to Albany State to face off against the Golden Rams in a rematch of the SIAC Championship game. This will be the third time this season the two teams have met, with Albany State having won the previous two contests: 31-26 in the regular season and a narrow 22-16 victory in the SIAC Championship.

Benedict will be looking to finally claim a victory over their conference rival and advance deeper into the national tournament, where the winner will face off against the winner of the West Florida vs. Newberry matchup to earn the right to compete in the semifinals of the NCAA Division II Playoffs.