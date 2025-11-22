The Georgia football team's latest blowout win was another reminder of why Kirby Smart refuses to apologize for running a brutally physical program. Fresh off a statement 35-10 win over Texas that reinserted Georgia into the national title conversation, the Bulldogs crushed Charlotte 35-3, and Bo Walker’s breakout night in Athens looked like a living illustration of Smart’s “you don’t run from hard” philosophy.

After the win over Charlotte, Smart lit up when asked about Walker. He praised the sophomore as one of those quiet grinders who has been stacking days long before the box score noticed him, noting that Walker is already a core piece on multiple special teams units, shows up with a smile every day, and never complains.

In Smart’s eyes, Walker’s ability to catch the ball, hold up in protection, and see creases before they fully open makes him the kind of all-around back this offense can trust.

Smart also pointed back to the road Walker had to travel just to get here. At one point, Walker was staring at the real possibility of not playing his senior year at all. Instead, he landed at a strong high school program, salvaged that season, and then bet on himself again by coming to the Georgia football team, where nothing is handed out.

As Smart put it, Walker didn’t “wait his turn” so much as fight for an opportunity and pounce the moment it arrived against Charlotte, as noticed by 247 Sports.

On Saturday night, that persistence finally showed up for everyone to see. Walker ran with the same urgency Smart describes in practice, turning modest seams into chunk gains and refusing first contact.

In a backfield that has battled injuries and inconsistency, he gave Georgia a downhill rhythm, helped keep the chains moving, and added yet another physical edge to a roster already built on them.

All of it fits neatly with the bigger picture. The dominant win over Texas had already revived talk of Georgia as a true national title favorite again, with Gunner Stockton dealing and a defense that’s climbing into top-20 territory while suffocating opposing run games.

Back-to-back performances like that, followed by a businesslike demolition of Charlotte, are exactly what contenders are supposed to look like in November.

Now, as the Bulldogs turn their attention to the stretch run and the playoff committee, Walker’s emergence gives Smart one more tough, reliable weapon who clearly embraces the program’s demanding standard.

For Georgia, that is the real story.