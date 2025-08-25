The Detroit Lions are making roster cuts as the deadline is just a day away, and they've moved on from one of their quarterbacks. The team announced that they were parting ways with Hendon Hooker, as he was competing for the backup quarterback job behind Jared Goff. With the move, it looks like Kyle Allen has won the backup job, as he played well over the course of the preseason.

Hooker finished the preseason completing 22 of his 40 passes for 187 yards and three interceptions. He also didn't throw a touchdown and had two fumbles. On the other hand, Allen had five touchdowns and two interceptions, throwing for 401 yards.

Hooker had a chance to change some minds in the preseason finale, but he finished the game with 70 passing yards and an interception. After the game, head coach Dan Campbell spoke about Hooker's performance.

Hooker will now go on waivers with the hopes that a team picks him up. He has the qualities of a player who is willing to continue to develop, and someone may take a chance on him.

As for the Lions, it looks like they will be carrying only two quarterbacks on the team, and they seem to be comfortable with the thought of Allen coming in if something happens to Goff.

The Lions should once again have a high-powered offense with the options they have on the field.