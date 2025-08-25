Georgia football will hear the roar of Sanford Stadium soon. Marshall walks into a hostile environment, meanwhile. Many nationally believe the atmosphere will intimidate the Thundering Herd — except Kirby Smart.

Marshall is undergoing a coaching transition. Longtime head coach Charles Huff left for Southern Miss in a high-profile departure. Tony Gibson takes over the head coaching reins. But Smart admitted to Dawgs247Sports that he's having a “really hard” time preparing for the season opening opponent.

“I think when you look across the board, there's so many different guys coming in and going out. It's really hard. You start with a quarterback position, where they may play multiple guys,” Smart said regarding Marshall.

But Smart dove into researching past Marshall teams to gain an idea of the Bulldogs' opponent.

“When you look at their history, they've got guys that can run it, guys that can throw it. Defensively they've had really good players come through there. And not to single anybody out, I just think they've got really good football players,” Smart said.

Kirby Smart points to 1 ‘tremendous' Marshall spot ahead of Georgia clash

Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (2) and Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) celebrate after making a stop during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.
Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The defensive minded Georgia coach noticed one deep position for Marshall: The backfield.

“When you look across the backs they've got coming in, you watch the tape of the backs of where they played the year before, tremendous group of backs,” Smart said.

The Herd lures in college football transfer portal additions into the RB room. Justin Williams-Thomas heads to Marshall via Cal. Michael Allen is another new entry on the Huntington, West Virginia campus from UNLV. Jo'Shon Barbie is one more newcomer — who arrives via McNeese State of the Football Championship Subdivision level.

But a familiar face returns to the Sun Belt power. Antwan Roberts is back after missing 2024 with an injury. Gibson could lean into a RB committee to test a younger edge rush room on Georgia's side.

Smart and Georgia, however, have no gauge on who'll lead Marshall at QB. The Thundering Herd brough in a whopping six transfers behind center. Including two hailing from the power conference realm in ex-Syracuse passer Carlos Del-Rio Wilson and former North Carolina State signal-caller Robert Shockey.

Georgia enters '25 with big predictions. Including conquering Alabama during the regular season. The march to the national title starts Saturday.

More NCAA Football News
General view down the line of scrimmage as LSU Tigers center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) prepares to snap the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
LSU football coach Brian Kelly reveals importance of stopping Cade Klubnik on the groundPreston Byers ·
ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham speaks to the media after the team held their first day of practice at Camp Tontozona
Arizona State’s key Oregon transfer to miss 2025 season with Achilles injuryBenedetto Vitale ·
Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Cash Cleveland (52) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium
Texas Tech OL Cash Cleveland expected to miss season opener with injuryYago Antunes ·
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko reacts to an overturned tageting call against the Texas Longhorns during the Lone Star Showdown at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas.
5-star Texas A&M recruit to miss 2025 season with injuryJake Faigus ·
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (13) runs after a catch against the Syracuse Orange in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
Auburn football HC Hugh Freeze gives huge Eric Singleton injury update before Week 1Jaren Kawada ·
Michigan defensive back Will Johnson (2) celebrates a touchdown after intercepting USC quarterback Miller Moss (7) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Will Johnson reveals ex-Michigan football teammate’s NFL Draft gesturePreston Byers ·