Every NFL team has to trim their roster down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 26. The numbers game is cruel in the NFL, and considering teams carry 90 players during the offseason, nearly half of the players fighting for a roster spot won't make the cut.

Undrafted players and low draft selections are at a particular disadvantage, but some players who few expected to make NFL teams coming into the year have performed too well not to make their respective team's 53-man roster. Here are 10 training camp/preseason standouts that have played their way onto teams around the league.

Gage Larvadain, Browns, WR

The quarterback competition has been the most commonly discussed positional battle in Cleveland. The Browns settled on Joe Flacco as their Week 1 starter, but Cleveland will likely roster four quarterbacks. That would be an NFL rarity, but the team doesn't want to see other programs poach any of Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, or Shedeur Sanders. It isn't unrealistic to think that any and all of those four signal-callers can see live reps behind center at some point during this season.

Luckily for them, one receiver has really stood out during the preseason. Gage Larvadain was undrafted, but he has played so well that he has even earned runs with the first team. This depth chart promotion came before Larvadain put a cherry on top of his preseason performances with a four-catch, one-score showing during the preseason finale.

Larvadain played for three different schools in college, including Southeastern Louisiana in the FCS. Now, he will join Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman in the quest to make life easier on whoever is throwing the football in Cleveland.

Adjusting to different quarterbacks isn't easy, but Larvadain has shown that he has chemistry with each of the Browns' gunslingers. He may even force Deontae Johnson, a former Pro Bowler, off the roster. Fellow undrafted rookie receiver Isaiah Bond has a chance to make the 53-man roster, too.

Easton Stick, Falcons, QB

The Atlanta Falcons have a lot invested in their quarterback room. The team will ride with former first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. as their starter, but they also have the most expensive backup in the NFL in Kirk Cousins. A trade involving Cousins was long expected but has never come to fruition.

Now the Falcons may be forced into keeping another quarterback: Easton Stick. The four-time FCS champion, who has spent his entire professional career prior to this year with the Los Angeles Chargers, has thrived during the preseason. In fact, his 520 passing yards were the most in the NFL.

As of now, nobody needs Cousins' services, but an injury to a starting quarterback could lead to a team calling about trading for him. That makes Stick an essential roster inclusion for the Falcons because they'd need somebody to replace Cousins as the backup quarterback. Stick has shown he deserves to stick around in Atlanta.

Stetson Bennett, Rams, QB

Matthew Stafford has been sidelined during all of training camp and the preseason for the Los Angeles Rams. The two-time Pro Bowler who won a Super Bowl with the Rams has been dealing with a back issue, which is a scary thought for the Rams. The team believes the injury won't prevent their signal-caller from playing Week 1, but there is no telling how this injury will linger.

Uncertainty with Stafford means that the Rams should keep an extra quarterback, and Stetson Bennett has certainly earned a spot. Bennett has 512 passing yards and five passing touchdowns during the preseason, both of which rank in the top two in the league.

The two-time College Football Playoff National Champion with Georgia has had a rocky start to his NFL career, but he has seemingly turned a corner. He provides insurance for Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo, the latter of whom is another fellow quarterback with an extensive injury history.

Ian Wheeler, Bears, RB

The Chicago Bears are loaded with offensive weapons, and they may have found one more. Ian Wheeler deserves a spot on the roster that already includes Caleb Williams, D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Olamide Zaccheaus, Cole Kmet, Colston Loveland, D'Andre Swift, and Roschon Johnson.

Wheeler only played in two preseason games, but he made a name for himself in limited time. The 2024 undrafted rookie spent last season on the injured reserve, but he punched the ball into the end zone twice in Chicago's 38-0 blowout win against the Buffalo Bills. The entire team looked crisp in that victory, but Wheeler was able to stand tall above the rest. Johnson has been battling an injury, so Wheeler should certainly make the 53-man roster.

Greg Dulcich, Giants, TE

Greg Dulcich is incredibly fast for a tight end, which is why the Denver Broncos made him a third-round pick in 2022. Injuries prevented him from ever reaching his potential in Denver, but he is making a name for himself with the New York Giants now. Dulcich caught three touchdowns during the preseason.

The Giants are another team with a number of notable quarterbacks, and there very well may be a switch or two under center this year. Russell Wilson is the bridge option who will start Week 1, but he is well past his prime. Jaxson Dart was drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to be the future at the position, and Jameis Winston is one of the best backups in the league. Even Tommy DeVito has started for the team in the past.

Dulcich has the athletic abilities to make life easier on any or all of them. The Giants are deep at tight end. Theo Johnson is the starter, and Daniel Bellinger and Chris Manhertz are great blocking options. Even Thomas Fidone was drafted by the team this year, albeit in just the seventh round. Dulcich brings an explosive dynamic that is otherwise lacking on the roster, and he should make the team even if it means trying to sneak Fidone onto the practice squad.

Article Continues Below

Efton Chism, Patriots, WR

Slot receivers have a long history of working out for the New England Patriots. It is unrealistic to call Efton Chism the next Wes Welker or Julian Edelman, but he has certainly proven that he should be on the roster this year. Chism isn't the most physically imposing receiver, but he is an exceptional route runner with sure hands, just like the aforementioned slot receivers who found success in New England.

Chism played his college ball at Eastern Washington, where he was one of the top receivers in the nation. In the preseason, Chism had 12 receptions, two of which he scored on. He is incredibly slippery, which has led to a number of broken tackles. Josh McDaniels is working as the Patriots' offensive coordinator once again, so he will certainly be able to find a way to make Chism a major factor in New England's offense.

Jay Higgins, Ravens, LB

The Baltimore Ravens are known for elite linebacker play. Ray Lewis and Terrell Suggs were dominant for a long time, and now Roquan Smith is arguably the best off-ball linebacker in football. Jay Higgins went undrafted this year out of Iowa, but the 2024 Big Ten Linebacker of the Year seems primed to make the Ravens' 53-man roster.

From there, he seems poised to prove everybody wrong for not drafting him. Higgins can do it all, evidenced by the fact that he had both a strip sack and an interception during the preseason. Cutting into Smith's time won't be easy, but Higgins could push the other linebackers for minutes right away.

Jimmy Horn, Panthers, WR

Travis Hunter is the rookie receiver from Colorado who gets the most hype, but Shedeur Sanders had a surplus of players to feed the ball to in college. Jimmy Horn is another explosive rookie who played for the Buffaloes who has a chance to have a solid career as a professional.

The Panthers drafted Horn in the sixth round, which was much later than when the Panthers took Tetairoa McMillan in the first round. Horn is a speed demon who could make a lot of plays deep down the field for quarterback Bryce Young. He is trying to avoid bust status, and the Panthers helped Young out by bringing in a lot of pass-catching talent. Horn could far outplay his draft status in year one. And he should certainly make the 53-man roster after impressing in training camp.

Quinn Ewers, Dolphins, QB

Tua Tagovailoa has had an up-and-down career. Zach Wilson, one of the biggest draft busts in recent memory, is Tagovailoa's backup. That may make the Miami Dolphins' quarterback room look bleak, but third-stringer Quinn Ewers has exceeded expectations so far.

The former number one recruit was good in college, but he wasn't as dominant as expected. His game might be more tailor-made for the NFL game, though. Ewers has looked good in training camp and showed some flashes during the preseason. Considering Tagovailoa's injury history, it would be smart for Miami to keep Ewers on the 53-man roster.

LeQuint Allen, Jaguars, RB

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of mouths to feed in their backfield. Travis Etienne had a disappointing season last year, but he is still a recent first-round pick who has two 1,000-yard seasons to his name. Tank Bigsby outrushed Etienne last season, and the team even drafted speed threat Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth round this year.

After drafting Tuten, the Jaguars added more depth to their backfield by taking LeQuint Allen in the seventh round. Earning carries won't be easy in his first season. But Allen has a niche as an incredible pass blocker, and that is looking like enough to earn him a roster spot.

Allen didn't get much of a chance to show what he can do with the ball in his hands in the preseason. He only had two carries, but he managed to break loose for 18 yards in the limited time. His expertise as a pass blocker will get him on the roster. But his promise as a ball carrier is what will allow him to climb up Jacksonville's depth chart.