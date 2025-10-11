The Edmonton Oilers have now gotten four contracts signed in recent days, the most important of which was team captain Connor McDavid's extreme discount on accepting a $12.5 million cap hit over the next two seasons. The Oilers also signed a pair of defensemen in Jake Walman, who agreed to a seven-year contract, along with veteran Mattias Ekholm, who re-upped for three more seasons.

Additionally, the Oilers came to terms with forward Jack Roslovic, who arrives in town with a one year, $1.5 million contract.

The re-signings of both Ekholm and Walman come months after the Oilers managed to re-sign fellow defenseman Evan Bouchard over the offseason; he signed a four year, $42 million extension with a $10.5 million cap hit.

Naturally, the question that Oilers fans could be asking after the bevy of contract signings is how it will affect their long-term salary cap situation, as they are currently over $2 million in the hole, according to PuckPedia.

What grades do both sides get for this three year, $12 million contract that keeps Ekholm in Edmonton through 2029?

Mattias Ekholm was acquired by Oilers from Predators

Originally selected in 2009 (102nd overall) by the Nashville Predators, Ekholm became one of Nashville's most steady blue liners and was part of the squad that went to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, as well as winning the 2017-18 President's Trophy as the best team in the NHL during the regular season.

In October 2021, Ekholm and the Predators agreed to keep their relationship going with a four-year, $25 million contract extension.

But at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, with the Predators on track to miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they traded him to the Oilers along with a 2023 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick, defenseman Tyson Barrie and forward prospect Reid Schaefer. Nashville also retained $250,000 on the contract per year in the deal.

Since joining the Oilers, Ekholm has played in two more Stanley Cup Final series, losing both against the Florida Panthers in heart wrenching fashion. But that didn't stop him from wanting to continue his career in Edmonton, which he now gets to do potentially until he hangs up the skates.

“It’s always nice to get it done before the season starts,” he said, via The Athletic. “It was maybe at the last hour, but we’re super happy it got done, and we’re happy to stay in Edmonton.

“I want to retire in Edmonton. That’s the whole goal of this deal. We’ll see at 39 if I have another year in me, but let’s start with this and see where it goes.”

Edmonton Oilers grade: B+

Since joining the Oilers, Ekholm has played a key role on the Edmonton blue line as he did with the Predators. Last season, he played 22:11 of ice time per game and has routinely been paired with teammate Evan Bouchard.

The Oilers coaching staff and players have great respect for Ekholm, calling him an “honest player” and a “huge” part of the roster.

“In the dressing room, the guys have so much respect for him because he’s a pretty honest player,” coach Kris Knoblauch said. “He’ll call out guys when they’re not playing their best.”

“He’s a huge part of our team,” goalie Stuart Skinner added. “He’s a huge team player. He deserves all that he’s getting.”

But at 35 years of age, Ekholm isn't getting any younger, and it's possible that his effectiveness and skills could start to diminish as they sometimes do for players as they age. Last season in March, he also suffered a torn abductor, which limited him to just seven postseason contests.

Given Ekholm's hard-nosed playing style, he opens himself up to further risk of injury. Still, this is less money than Ekholm was making on his last contract (he is making $6 million this season), and a $4 million AAV is a bit of a bargain for a player of his caliber.

In the short term, Ekholm's deal is a sensible one for the Oilers. In the long term, the deal could become risky by the time 2028 rolls around, which is why the team doesn't quite reach an ‘A' grade here.

Mattias Ekholm grade: B+

This deal that not only gives Ekholm the security he was looking for, but enables him to potentially retire at the conclusion of the deal with the Oilers.

It also fulfilled his desire to remain in Alberta, where he not only has the chance to compete for the Stanley Cup but has become his adopted home for himself and his family.

“It’s been the full package when it comes to our family,” Ekholm said. “There wasn’t any question marks. We just wanted to find a fair number. We definitely wanted to stay.”

Ekholm has skated in 885 career regular season NHL games, scoring 86 goals with 274 assists. He's also contributed 13 goals with 45 assists in 119 career postseason games.

The veteran rearguard also doesn't get an ‘A' grade due to the lowered AAV compared to his last deal. But considering his age, it's a very solid contract that gives him stability to potentially finish his career — and ideally, win a Stanley Cup — with the Oilers.