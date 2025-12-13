The hockey world saw a massive bombshell dropped out of nowhere on Friday night. The Vancouver Canucks traded star defenseman Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild for three players and a 2026 first-round pick. Minnesota officially announced the deal on Friday, bringing to an end one of the most talked-about trade storylines in the league.

Hughes is a top-two defenseman in the NHL. This is a legitimately elite player who is packing his bags and on the move. It's understandable that teams across the league were interested in the former seventh-overall pick. In fact, six teams reportedly called the Canucks regarding Hughes, including the New Jersey Devils.

“Hearing the New Jersey Devils made what they feel was a strong first offer to Vancouver on Quinn Hughes but it didn’t generate enough traction obviously,” NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported on Friday night. It is unknown what the offer included at this time.

The Devils have long been seen as a potential landing spot for Hughes. New Jersey has Quinn's two brothers — Luke and Jack Hughes — on its roster. Furthermore, both of them are signed through the rest of the decade.

However, New Jersey was unable to top Minnesota's package. The Wild sent center Marco Rossi, winger Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium, and a 2026 first-round pick to the Canucks in the Quinn Hughes trade.

The Devils must look elsewhere for an upgrade if they want to make that sort of splash. There are some options out there, but missing out on Hughes does certainly sting. Only time will tell how New Jersey proceeds after failing to reunite the Hughes brothers on the Devils.